How to Save $100 Per NIGHT on Your Next Disney World Trip!
Get ready to plan your next trip to Disney World AND save some cash!. At any given time, there may be a number of discounts offered for those heading to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Recently, we’ve seen a special offer announced for 2023 vacations (for a select group) and more discounts revealed. But now we’ve got all the details YOU need to know about a deal that could help you save some serious cash on your next trip.
A NEW Disney Holiday Tote Is Available Online
Holiday decorations are being set up in the parks already and many of us have begun to pull out our festive clothes for the season. If you're looking for...
Reservations Now OPEN for Fantasmic! Dining Packages in Disney World
Everyone, get ready! November 3rd is coming up fast, and you know what that means. The popular Fantasmic! nighttime show is finally returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on that date! The show will bring back Sorcerer Mickey, Maleficent as an impressive dragon, and lots of other Disney characters (including some that will be new to this show!). In addition, Fantasmic! Dining Packages will be returning as well, later on in November. And we have some BIG news for anyone hoping to book one of those packages.
BREAKING: A Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Is Coming to Disney World Soon!
Mr. Toad fans and popcorn bucket collectors: GET READY! THIS IS NOT A DRILL. 🚨. Disney has released all kinds of popcorn buckets in the past, including an Annual...
What’s Going WRONG With the EPCOT Transformation
Disney World is certainly no stranger to change. Since first opening in 1971 with Magic Kingdom, the parks and resorts have gone through countless additions and updates — and they just keep coming! One of the biggest changes in Disney World’s history is happening NOW with the EPCOT Transformation. This multi-year project is expected to breathe new life into the park, and we’ve already seen some of it come to fruition. But, not everything has gone according to plan — so here’s what’s going WRONG with the EPCOT Transformation.
Why Disney WON’T Make a Ride Based on Your Favorite Movie
Picture this: You just finished watching Disney’s Emperor’s New Groove for the five-HUNDREDTH time and realized, there is NO ride themed to this movie in Disney World! No “pull the lever, Kronk” moment — NOTHING!. Then you start thinking and realize you also can’t actually...
How Busy Is Disney World At Christmastime?
Well, we’re about to get into the ho-ho-ho-holiday spirit because it will soon be Christmastime at Disney World!. We’re ready to see all the pretty decorations, enjoy some fabulous food and entertainment from the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and go to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. But the holidays also bring something else to Disney World: crowds. So just how busy will Disney World be during the holidays?
What’s New at EPCOT: Garlic OYSTER Chips and Figment Merch!
Welcome to the Disney World park going through the most change right now — EPCOT!. EPCOT has been going through a major transformation — the park is seeing new rides, new restaurants, new attractions, and even got new “neighborhoods” at the front of the park. We’ve been keeping an eye on all of the updates, big and small, and we’re here to share them with you today!
DFB Video: Should You REALLY Eat at Topolino’s Terrace in Disney World?
Let’s find out why a certain Disney World restaurant with a SPLIT personality has earned SO MUCH HYPE in the past few years — here on DFB Guide. That’s right, we’re taking a real look at Topolino’s Terrace in Disney World!. Check out our video...
The Ultimate Disney Popcorn Bucket for Winnie the Pooh Fans
Ah, popcorn. 🍿 The salty, savory but also sometimes sweet snack is a staple of Disney parks around the world. In Disney World, it’s all about that classic buttered popcorn typically. But you’ll also want to check out the caramel popcorn in EPCOT’s Germany pavilion, the seasonal flavors that can pop up from time to time at other parks, and the make-your-own popcorn in Magic Kingdom. And if EPCOT ever starts serving up its unique popcorn flavors again, you know we’ll be throwing a popcorn party. But if you’re looking for the ultimate spot for different popcorn flavors (and AWESOME popcorn buckets), there’s one Disney park you must visit!
Why You’ll Want to Look UP in Magic Kingdom Tomorrow
If you’re visiting Disney World this week, you’re in for a special surprise. Sometimes Disney surprises us a lot — they do things we never expected, show us things we never thought we’d see in the parks, or introduce us to a little extra pixie dust that can change our lives! There are times you walk into a park day and discover you get something extra special, or you can follow DFB and we’ll tell you when special events are happening — like the Thunderbirds flying over Magic Kingdom this Thursday!
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Hotel Stays in 2023!
Vacationing at Disney World is expensive no matter how you look at it, but there are still some great ways to save BIG if you’re planning a trip right now!. You can opt for a Value hotel instead of a Deluxe one, consider having some groceries delivered to your hotel room to save on meals, and use rope drop instead of paying for Genie+. But if you want to save big without sacrificing anything, you should check out all the deals and discounts available right now — there are usually at least a few that can save you quite a bit of money. Now, there’s a NEW discount for Disney Visa Cardmembers!
What’s New in Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Fuzzy PINK Crocs and Loads of Star Wars Merch
What’s your favorite thing to do in Disney’s Hollywood Studios?. If you’re a Star Wars fans, we bet you love living your best Star Wars life in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Or maybe Toy Story is your favorite Disney movie, and you love spending time in Toy Story Land. Perhaps the classic Hollywood vibe of Hollywood Studios is your jam. Whatever you love about Hollywood Studios, we’re going to keep you updated on everything that’s going on there.
NEW Brunch Items Now at Wine Bar George in Disney World
We’re gearing up for a lot of changes in Disney World food!. The buffet is returning to Tusker House, Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is reopening, and we’ve got the holiday season kicking off soon with what’s sure to be dozens of special treats around the parks and resorts. And now, a Disney Springs restaurant has added two new items to its menu!
VIDEO: Step Aboard a Disney World Train for The First Time in YEARS
The Walt Disney World Railroad has been closed in Magic Kingdom for what feels like FOREVER (it’s been almost four years!) due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle Run, but things might be changing soon. 👀. We’ve been keeping an eye on TRON construction progress as well as everything...
VIDEO: Trailer Released for Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
We know it’s still spooky season for a little while longer, but the holidays are coming up fast, and this proves it!. Disney has lots of plans for this upcoming season, including the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and lots of tasty treats that will come to the Disney World parks. If you’re staying home for the holidays, you can still enjoy some Disney magic with Disney+ holiday specials. Now, the trailer is out for a NEW special that’s going to star…Kevin Bacon?
A New Matte Black Disney Starbucks Tumbler Was Released Online!
There are SO many different things that you can collect from the Disney Parks, but some things are more popular than others. From Minnie ears to designer bags, Disney...
Temporary CLOSURE Announced for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is FINALLY going to reopen soon! It’s been closed for almost all of 2022, and in the meantime, Typhoon Lagoon (Disney World’s other water park) has been welcoming guests. However, that’s about to change. Blizzard Beach is going to reopen on...
Get Your Own Disney Pizza Planet Plate Set Online NOW!
If you were hoping this post was about a new pizza chain inspired by Toy Story's Pizza Planet, unfortunately, we have to burst that bubble. You can visit...
Haunted Mansion Fans: You Need to See This Airbnb Near Disney World!
Do you love The Haunted Mansion? Have you ever wished that you could stay in a Haunted Mansion-themed room during your Disney World trips? Well, we have GOOD news!. We’ve seen some pretty epic Haunted Mansion things in the last few months including an incredible Haunted Mansion-themed Airbnb in California, a Haunted Mansion-themed Disney wedding, and a Haunted Mansion cake! But if you’re a true Haunted Mansion fan and want to take your dedication to the next level, there’s one spot in Florida you CANNOT miss.
