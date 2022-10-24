ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

How early voting turnout can affect local elections

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday, Oct. 24 marked the start of early voting as hundreds of voters headed out to polling sites around El Paso. With many key races on this midterm ballot, voter turnout is important for candidates, experts say. Lisa Wise, El Paso County elections administrator, says that everyone is eligible to vote […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled

EL PASO, Texas -- City representatives voted unanimously on agenda item 24 at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes imposing moratoriums on weeds citations for property owners 65 years and older, as well as those with disabilities. The moratorium was proposed by District 7 Representative Henry Rivera. Another item being voted on during Tuesday's meeting The post City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

East El Paso home scene of federal investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Walk a mile in her shoes event

EL PASO, Texas - The walk a mile in her shoes event is famous for having men walk in red high heels as a sign of solidarity, to raise awareness of domestic violence. Walk a mile in her shoes is an international event, it is dedicated to survivors of domestic violence. Here in El Paso, this event is in support of the YWCA transitional living center, which provides housing and supportive services for survivors of domestic violence.
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Troops heading to Kuwait tour Otero County prison facility in Chaparral

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility welcomed a group of 35 Army Military Police Correctional Officers alongside their trainers in preparation for their deployment to Kuwait. Chief of Security Ochoa, Warden Rios, and the staff of the prison accompanied the group of men and women who...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

El Paso CBP officers seize pounds of multiple narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at El Paso area ports intercepted 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine over the weekend. On Oct. 21, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border intercepted a combined 41 pounds of cocaine on two separate unrelated incidents. The first interception occurred shortly […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

All-clear given after Cesar Chavez Academy placed on brief lockdown; classes resume as normal

EL PASO, Texas -- Cesar Chavez Academy in the lower valley was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning but has since been given the all-clear to resume classes as normal. According to an Ysleta Independent School District spokesperson, the school was placed on lockdown due to a possible threat at the school at 8 a.m. YISD Security and the El Paso Police Department investigated and determined there was no threat to the campus. An all-clear was given at 9:15 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Colder overnight temperatures bring more people to area shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months. John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy