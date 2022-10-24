EL PASO, Texas -- Cesar Chavez Academy in the lower valley was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning but has since been given the all-clear to resume classes as normal. According to an Ysleta Independent School District spokesperson, the school was placed on lockdown due to a possible threat at the school at 8 a.m. YISD Security and the El Paso Police Department investigated and determined there was no threat to the campus. An all-clear was given at 9:15 a.m.

