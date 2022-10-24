Read full article on original website
How early voting turnout can affect local elections
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday, Oct. 24 marked the start of early voting as hundreds of voters headed out to polling sites around El Paso. With many key races on this midterm ballot, voter turnout is important for candidates, experts say. Lisa Wise, El Paso County elections administrator, says that everyone is eligible to vote […]
City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled
EL PASO, Texas -- City representatives voted unanimously on agenda item 24 at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes imposing moratoriums on weeds citations for property owners 65 years and older, as well as those with disabilities. The moratorium was proposed by District 7 Representative Henry Rivera. Another item being voted on during Tuesday's meeting The post City of El Paso unanimously votes to impose weed moratorium for elderly, disabled appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Democrats ‘deeply concerned’ about mailer targeting transgender community
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many El Pasoans recently received a campaign mailer about the transgender community, claiming President Biden and the Democratic Party are indoctrinating children. The mailers say Joe Biden and his allies are exposing kids to sexual and gender radical extremism in the classrooms. Some say, “Giving children medicines not indicated on […]
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The City
In former President Donald Trump's re-election bid for office, his campaign still owes El Paso money. It wasn’t just a few thousand dollars. The bill amounted to $560,000 according to Fox 8 News.
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying Migrants
Mayor Eric Adams said El Paso was not sending any more buses to New York. After President Biden issued Title 42 preventing Venezuelan citizens from crossing the border due to the spread of COVID-19. This has lowered and even eliminated the number of buses coming from Texas to New York.
Top 5 Reasons Why El Paso Stands Out From The Rest Of Texas
El Paso is unique in a number of ways. here are 5 of them. KLAQ wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I've been putting together "top 5" lists. Here's are 5 ways El Paso is WAY different from the rest of Texas.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation gets ready for eleventh-annual Clash of the Titans
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation is getting ready to host the the 11th Annual Clash of the Titans. The event features boxers from law enforcement agencies across the region to compete and fight for charity. Other boxers the at not law enforcement agents will...
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
East El Paso home scene of federal investigation
EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
Walk a mile in her shoes event
EL PASO, Texas - The walk a mile in her shoes event is famous for having men walk in red high heels as a sign of solidarity, to raise awareness of domestic violence. Walk a mile in her shoes is an international event, it is dedicated to survivors of domestic violence. Here in El Paso, this event is in support of the YWCA transitional living center, which provides housing and supportive services for survivors of domestic violence.
“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
Troops heading to Kuwait tour Otero County prison facility in Chaparral
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility welcomed a group of 35 Army Military Police Correctional Officers alongside their trainers in preparation for their deployment to Kuwait. Chief of Security Ochoa, Warden Rios, and the staff of the prison accompanied the group of men and women who...
El Paso CBP officers seize pounds of multiple narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at El Paso area ports intercepted 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine over the weekend. On Oct. 21, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border intercepted a combined 41 pounds of cocaine on two separate unrelated incidents. The first interception occurred shortly […]
All-clear given after Cesar Chavez Academy placed on brief lockdown; classes resume as normal
EL PASO, Texas -- Cesar Chavez Academy in the lower valley was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning but has since been given the all-clear to resume classes as normal. According to an Ysleta Independent School District spokesperson, the school was placed on lockdown due to a possible threat at the school at 8 a.m. YISD Security and the El Paso Police Department investigated and determined there was no threat to the campus. An all-clear was given at 9:15 a.m.
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
Colder overnight temperatures bring more people to area shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months. John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
