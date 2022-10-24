Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
theregistryps.com
Silverstein’s 400-Unit Residential Project Planned for Seattle Moves Ahead in Design Review Process
Silverstein Properties’ 400-unit apartment building is moving forward, following a second recommendation hearing with Seattle’s Downtown Design Review Board. The development company, along with Handel Architects, which is in charge of designs for the project, appeared before the board on Tuesday to share updated plans since its previous recommendation hearing in May.
theregistryps.com
Par 5 Investments Buys 31,765 SQFT Redmond Industrial Property for $14MM
With a wide variety of recent real estate activity in Redmond, another sale on the office side shows further that the city is a continued source of acquisitions. The Quadrant Tech Center Building C was purchased for $14 million, or $440 per square foot, earlier this month by an entity affiliated with Par 5 Investments, according to King County public records. The seller was listed as an entity affiliated with Nicholson Manufacturing.
theregistryps.com
Patricia Loveall, SIOR Elected 2022 Global President of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR)
Seattle, Wash. (October 25, 2022) – Kidder Mathews Executive Vice President Patricia Loveall, SIOR has been elected 2022 SIOR Global President of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR). She served as SIOR Vice President in 2019 and has been an active member since 1997. Loveall began...
theregistryps.com
Port of Seattle Commission Approves $260MM for Seattle Airport Upgrades
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) recently wrapped up improvements to one million square feet of new and upgraded facilities. That was just the beginning. Over the next five years, SEA plans to invest over $4.6 billion on projects to make the travel experience more predictable and convenient, and to elevate your experience from curb to gate. To help passengers prepare for changes during construction and anticipate the completed improvements, the airport introduced a new “Upgrade SEA” capital campaign.
theregistryps.com
Tacoma Rhodes Center Adds Four Tenants in 17,000 SQFT
October 24, 2022 (Tacoma, WA) – Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services is pleased to have brokered four new leases totaling over 17,000 SF at the Tacoma Rhodes Center. The newest tenants to the building, Maxim Healthcare Services, Mindful Support Services, ES Technologies, and CU Strategic Planning will all occupy the building immediately following their respective buildouts.
theregistryps.com
Weber Thompson Announces That It Is the Largest Majority Women-Owned Architecture Firm in the State of Washington
Seattle, WA – October 26, 2022: Seattle-based architecture firm Weber Thompson announced today that it is a majority women-owned business, making it the largest majority women-owned architecture firm in the State of Washington at 65+ employees. The ownership group is comprised of Managing Partner Kristen Scott AIA, LEED AP, who became an owner in 1996, as well as Amanda Keating AIA, LEED AP, Elizabeth Holland MBA, LEED AP and Jeff Reibman AIA, LEED AP, all of whom joined the ownership team in 2015.
Comments / 0