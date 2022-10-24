Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) recently wrapped up improvements to one million square feet of new and upgraded facilities. That was just the beginning. Over the next five years, SEA plans to invest over $4.6 billion on projects to make the travel experience more predictable and convenient, and to elevate your experience from curb to gate. To help passengers prepare for changes during construction and anticipate the completed improvements, the airport introduced a new “Upgrade SEA” capital campaign.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO