Silverstein’s 400-Unit Residential Project Planned for Seattle Moves Ahead in Design Review Process

Silverstein Properties’ 400-unit apartment building is moving forward, following a second recommendation hearing with Seattle’s Downtown Design Review Board. The development company, along with Handel Architects, which is in charge of designs for the project, appeared before the board on Tuesday to share updated plans since its previous recommendation hearing in May.
Par 5 Investments Buys 31,765 SQFT Redmond Industrial Property for $14MM

With a wide variety of recent real estate activity in Redmond, another sale on the office side shows further that the city is a continued source of acquisitions. The Quadrant Tech Center Building C was purchased for $14 million, or $440 per square foot, earlier this month by an entity affiliated with Par 5 Investments, according to King County public records. The seller was listed as an entity affiliated with Nicholson Manufacturing.
Port of Seattle Commission Approves $260MM for Seattle Airport Upgrades

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) recently wrapped up improvements to one million square feet of new and upgraded facilities. That was just the beginning. Over the next five years, SEA plans to invest over $4.6 billion on projects to make the travel experience more predictable and convenient, and to elevate your experience from curb to gate. To help passengers prepare for changes during construction and anticipate the completed improvements, the airport introduced a new “Upgrade SEA” capital campaign.
Tacoma Rhodes Center Adds Four Tenants in 17,000 SQFT

October 24, 2022 (Tacoma, WA) – Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services is pleased to have brokered four new leases totaling over 17,000 SF at the Tacoma Rhodes Center. The newest tenants to the building, Maxim Healthcare Services, Mindful Support Services, ES Technologies, and CU Strategic Planning will all occupy the building immediately following their respective buildouts.
Weber Thompson Announces That It Is the Largest Majority Women-Owned Architecture Firm in the State of Washington

Seattle, WA – October 26, 2022: Seattle-based architecture firm Weber Thompson announced today that it is a majority women-owned business, making it the largest majority women-owned architecture firm in the State of Washington at 65+ employees. The ownership group is comprised of Managing Partner Kristen Scott AIA, LEED AP, who became an owner in 1996, as well as Amanda Keating AIA, LEED AP, Elizabeth Holland MBA, LEED AP and Jeff Reibman AIA, LEED AP, all of whom joined the ownership team in 2015.
