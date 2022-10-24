ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is attainment raising about moral obligation or regulatory requirement?

The Office for Students (OfS) has said it will not prescribe the types of outreach interventions that providers should deliver in schools to raise attainment, or the attainment outcomes on which these interventions should have an impact. As a result, these are both questions that outreach practitioners and evaluators across...
How to deliver on working-class boys and progression to HE

Six years ago, HEPI published the report Boys to Men: The underachievement of young men in higher education – and how to start tackling it. It was an attempt to grapple with one of the most persistent challenges in the UK education system – the gap in GCSE outcomes and progression to higher education for young working-class men.
Some good news – and some astonishingly bad news – for students

So as surely almost everyone knows, a while back the government introduced something it called the Energy Bills Support Scheme. That’s the official name for the £400 being given to every household this winter via their domestic energy company. That scheme – and the commitment to deliver it...

