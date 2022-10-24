ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Texans Have Released Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver

The Houston Texans said goodbye to wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday after just two appearances with the team. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Texans have waived former [Buccaneers] WR Tyler Johnson." Noting, "He was an intriguing waiver wire option during cut-down day." In two games as a Texan, Johnson...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton

After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Young recalls tough decision to turn down 49ers coaching job

Kyle Shanahan nearly added a future Hall of Famer to his coaching staff when he took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In speaking with 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa in last week's edition of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan revealed that he tried to hire former defensive lineman Bryant Young to his coaching staff before the future Hall of Famer became the Atlanta Falcon's defensive line coach in 2017.

