Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade
The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
Yardbarker
3 Las Vegas Raiders Trade Targets Ahead Of Deadline
The NFL’s trade deadline is usually lackluster when compared to other sports such as Major League Baseball. That is often because teams aren’t too inclined to trade young talent, and contenders don’t typically want a rental player they could lose come March. However, this doesn’t mean the Las Vegas Raiders should sit idly by. With it’s current state, there are too many glaring holes on the roster for the front office to ignore.
Texans Have Released Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans said goodbye to wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday after just two appearances with the team. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Texans have waived former [Buccaneers] WR Tyler Johnson." Noting, "He was an intriguing waiver wire option during cut-down day." In two games as a Texan, Johnson...
Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury
The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
A.J. Brown and D.J. Moore are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 8 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy could be moved before the trade deadline
There have been rumors circulating about former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy possibly being traded before the trade deadline. he Denver Broncos don’t appear as strong as advertised and it might be time for the front office to test some trades. Jeudy entered the league in 2020 after spending...
Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has filed a motion in the latest lawsuit against him.
Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders
New Orleans coach Dennis Allen announces his starting quarterback for Week 8 against the Raiders.
Yardbarker
Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton
After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
NBC Sports
Young recalls tough decision to turn down 49ers coaching job
Kyle Shanahan nearly added a future Hall of Famer to his coaching staff when he took over as head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In speaking with 49ers radio play-by-play announcer Greg Papa in last week's edition of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan revealed that he tried to hire former defensive lineman Bryant Young to his coaching staff before the future Hall of Famer became the Atlanta Falcon's defensive line coach in 2017.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Trade Deadline Plans
With Tuesday's trade deadline looming, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay weighed in on the possibility of the team making another splash move.
NFL Suspends Chiefs DE Frank Clark For Two Games, per Report
The suspension stems from a firearm-related charge that was issued in 2021.
Comments / 0