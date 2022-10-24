Read full article on original website
shastascout.org
In Their Own Words: Haynes, Rickert Explain How They’ll Move A.C.I.D. Forward, If Elected
There are three open seats on the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District (A.C.I.D.) board this November. Two of the three seats are already decided, but in A.C.I.D.’s Division 5, current board chair Brenda Haynes faces an opponent for the first time, she says, in her twenty-one years on the board. She’s running against James Rickert, a political newcomer.
ijpr.org
What’s at stake in the Shasta County Board of Supervisors race?
Since taking control of the county early this year, the ultra-conservative majority has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, fired the county’s public health officer and given a platform to election fraud conspiracy theorists such as Douglas Frank, who spoke before the board in September. The county’s shift in an increasingly conservative...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews plan to burn 1,500 acres west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve this weekend
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 1,500 acre control burn in Tehama County is scheduled this weekend west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit said the burn will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. The burn will produce smoke...
krcrtv.com
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Clerk hopes for smoother election night ahead of November 8
REDDING, Calif. — Election Day is two weeks away and the Shasta County Clerk’s Office is hoping things go differently than they did during June 7's primary. Questions about voting integrity caused some voters to show up and observe the process at the Election's office in downtown Redding. Voters spoke with and filmed County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen, frequently asking her questions about her team's procedures. Observers spent several hours inside the building, where the ballots were actively being counted. They also spent time in the alley behind the building in downtown Redding, where ballots were being delivered from various precincts.
krcrtv.com
City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
actionnewsnow.com
Special task force deployed to combat illegal and open fires
CAL FIRE, Redding Police, and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office have deployed a state approved proactive task force to combat illegal fires in Shasta County. "We are starting to see north winds. It's a concern of ours. As the nights get colder, people need to stay warm, and those people that are on the streets right now, we are seeing an uptick in illegal, open fires: campfires, cooking fires, people trying to stay warm." - Shasta-Trinity Battalion Chief JT Zulliger.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
actionnewsnow.com
6,500 pounds of trash removed from Redding drainage ditch
REDDING, Calif. - More than 6,500 pounds of trash was removed from the Rother drainage ditch in Redding on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the Community Work Program Officers, the Public Works Liaison, Officer Josh Tracy and a work crew removed the trash that piled up in the drainage ditch near Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Department of Child Support Services to host winter coat giveaway
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Department of Child Support Services, in collaboration with the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency, and Shasta County Health and Human Services, will be preparing local children for winter weather by hosting a Drive-Thru Winter Coat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 9. Adults can drive-thru with children and receive new winter coats for the upcoming cold temperatures. Each child will receive one winter coat and children must be present.
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to more than 600 customers in the Redding area
REDDING, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric reports that at approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday, a bird came into contact with substation equipment, causing a power outage in Redding. According to PG&E, the outage impacted 625 customers in East Redding near the Shasta College campus. PG&E reports that...
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
actionnewsnow.com
Contract crews using chainsaw for fuel break project started Clear Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A contract worker using a chainsaw to cut down a dead manzanita tree on BLM land started the Clear Fire, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE said a crew was working on a shaded fuel project within the Carr Fire burn scar when one worker who was cutting a tree down noticed the start of the Clear Fire.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
krcrtv.com
Low water levels at Shasta Lake reveal local history
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — We've been enduring another summer of drought in the Northstate. But, if you're a local history buff, it's not all bad. If there were any rain clouds, there would be a silver lining. Once again, mother nature is revealing the secrets of Shasta Lake: man-made...
