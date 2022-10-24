REDDING, Calif. — Election Day is two weeks away and the Shasta County Clerk’s Office is hoping things go differently than they did during June 7's primary. Questions about voting integrity caused some voters to show up and observe the process at the Election's office in downtown Redding. Voters spoke with and filmed County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen, frequently asking her questions about her team's procedures. Observers spent several hours inside the building, where the ballots were actively being counted. They also spent time in the alley behind the building in downtown Redding, where ballots were being delivered from various precincts.

