ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Downpours and gusty winds for Tuesday commutes

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQKCM_0ilIrAiH00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain for both commutes on Tuesday 02:55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Downpours and gusty winds will slow down both commutes tomorrow as a frontal system stalls across our area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTx1L_0ilIrAiH00
CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnCrW_0ilIrAiH00
CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTtUP_0ilIrAiH00
CBS

Waves of rain will bring one to two inches of rain ending Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28840J_0ilIrAiH00
CBS

Clearing skies and cooler temperatures after the front passes, starting Wednesday afternoon.

CBS

TONIGHT: SHOWERS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 60.

TUESDAY: BREEZY & WET. STEADY TEMPERATURES AROUND 61 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWER THEN CLEARING & COOLER. HIGH 57. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EM8i1_0ilIrAiH00
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: It'll be cool tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty, cool winds this afternoon will taper off with sunset as a ridge of high pressure edges closer to our area.Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Clouds may increase through the day tomorrow.The seven-day forecast features a warming trend.TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 38.THURSDAY: MIXED SKIES. HIGH 57.FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 58.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain wrapping up; cooler temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The rain is wrapping up and cooler temperatures are moving into the area. Wednesday's temperatures will be in the 50s with gusty northwest winds. Wednesday night lows drop near 38 degrees. Cooler yet seasonable weather continues through the end of the week.  Temperatures return to the 60s by the weekend. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Soaking rain coming Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold front stalls across our area tomorrow and it will bring a good amount of rainy weather.Waves of rain and downpours are likely with ponding on area roads. Both the morning and afternoon/evening rush will be wet.Showers taper off Wednesday morning as the system departs. Cooler weather returns on the other side of the front.TONIGHT: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS TOWARD MORNING. LOW 60.TUESDAY: RAIN. STEADY TEMPS AROUND 61 DEGREES.WEDNESDAY: MORNING SHOWERS TAPER OFF THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER. HIGH 57.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tavern on Rush in Gold Coast closes is doors after 25 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the last call for Tavern on Rush.The steakhouse and bar at 1031 N. Rush St. in the Gold Coast – popular with Chicagoans and tourists alike – closed for good Wednesday night after nearly 25 years, and more than two months earlier than originally planned.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Wednesday, Tavern on Rush is not closing because business isn't good – they've kept going through all the ups and downs of the past couple years. The reason they are closing is because the owners of the building want to put a new restaurant concept in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?

I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warns residents as Kia, Hyundai thefts continue across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a surge in thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles. At least eight have been stolen since Saturday morning on the Near West Side.Incident times and locations: · 2040 W Adams - Monday, October 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.· 2924 W Fulton - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.· 101 N Hoyne - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.· 119 N Peoria - Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 10:45 a.m.· 716 S Ada - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.· 328 N Albany - Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicagoans step in to help man find dog who was taken in West Side carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Carjackers made off with a Toyota on Chicago's Near West Side Tuesday, but the car's owner became lasered in on what was in the back seat - his dog, Bowie.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Wednesday, a massive effort has been launched to reunite dog and owner over the past 24 hours.In the shock of being carjacked, calling 911, and trying to piece together what happened, it took 56-year-old Tim Sheridan a few minutes to remember that in the back of that blue Prius was his dog.That pup named Bowie is more like a son to Sheridan,...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois

These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
CHICAGO, IL
firefighternation.com

Fire Sweeps Through Chicago (IL) Parking Garage

Fire swept through a parking garage in the Illinois Medical District on the city’s Near West Side Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out in a truss-roof parking garage for a townhome complex at 711 S. Ashland Ave. Firefighters responded and put out the fire, but it did destroy and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves woman, 25, dead in Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 25-year-old woman is dead after being shot in the Chatham neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.The woman was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street near Cottage Grove Avenue around 4:54 p.m., when she was shot in the head and left leg by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'No plans' to use vacant Woodlawn school to shelter migrants, city says

CHICAGO (CBS) – Is the city pulling the plug on plans to turn a vacant school into a temporary shelter for migrants?Neighbors sounded the alarm in a CBS 2 report on Monday. On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said the building is not under consideration to house asylum seekers.CBS 2's Lauren Victory is digging into what's really going on.The mayor's office refused to answer a lot of questions, including if a migrant shelter isn't going into the old school building, then what are the construction vans seen at the location for?Hour after hour on Tuesday afternoon, CBS 2 watched crews...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in car is surrounded by ATVs and motorcycles, fired upon on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine you're trying to drive home, and you're surrounded by more than a dozen people on ATVs and motorcycles.Then, you back up and hit a motorcycle that is parked in the intersection, and you're met by gunfire.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, all that was the reality for one woman in the Sandburg Village on the Near North Side this week. The scene is steps from the Chicago History Museum, the Latin School of Chicago, the Cardinal's Mansion, and Gov. JB Pritzker's Chicago home.The incident happened at 10:11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Clark...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
125K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy