Michael Miller
2d ago
I am sorry that Peters lost her only son in 2017 but that reason to go to therapy, not try and overthrow elections.
Wiseguy
2d ago
I'd keep the money, was given to her by the my pillow insurrectionest
Related
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
yellowscene.com
Denver to Join More than 70 Cities’ Actions Nationwide to Protect “Our Freedoms, Our Vote”
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Rally to Highlight Impact of the Revelations By the January 6 Committee and Ongoing Threats to Freedom to Vote. WHAT: On Oct 13th, the Jan...
sentinelcolorado.com
ENDORSEMENT: PROP 121 — Vote ‘no’ on this scheme benefiting only Colorado’s rich
Not only do Colorado voters decide on the deciders during this year’s large and varied midterm 2022 election, they play legislators, too. Colorado regularly offers voters a chance to create policy and law from the ballot box. This year’s variety of proposals is no exception. Here’s a part...
pagosadailypost.com
Colorado Secretary of State Candidates Debate ‘Election Threats’
PHOTO: Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, left, and her GOP challenger, Pam Anderson, participate in a 9News debate on October 24, 2022. (screenshot) In their final debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections, the candidates running for Colorado secretary of state on Monday reacted to reports of far-right conspiracist groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Colorado and other states.
EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected
If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs' Office Burglarized, Police Say
Phoenix police said they responded to a call at the campaign’s office after items were reportedly taken from the site.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Voters Reporting Numerous Election Discrepancies Such as Unrequested Ballots on New Election Integrity App VotifyNow
Concerned voters are ramping up efforts to preserve election integrity, and one creative company has created an app to report and share suspicious incidents. VotifyNow is a downloadable app that compiles nationwide reports from observers, such as voters in Arizona complaining about receiving unrequested ballots in the mail. On Election Day, the app will provide users with information about what incidents are being reported in their localities.
coloradonewsline.com
Griswold, Anderson discuss election threats in final Colorado secretary of state debate
In their final debate ahead of next month’s midterm elections, the candidates running for Colorado secretary of state on Monday reacted to reports of far-right conspiracist groups monitoring ballot drop boxes in Colorado and other states. Footage of men dressed in military-style tactical gear watching over a drop box...
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s U.S. Senate race becomes the latest Republican battleground over Trump
THORNTON — Two of former President Donald Trump’s biggest GOP allies traveled to Colorado on Sunday to campaign on behalf of Joe O’Dea, who recently became one of Trump’s most prominent intraparty enemies. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who is also chairman of the National Republican Senatorial...
coloradonewsline.com
Governor candidate Ganahl releases tax documents showing $1.2 million in 2021 income
Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, released three years of tax return documents on Tuesday night and urged her opponent, incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, to do the same. The Form 1040 filings show that Ganahl and her husband made about $1.2 million last year, $650,000 in 2020...
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A word was notably missing from a recent news release by Colorado congressional candidate Adam Frisch: “Democrat.”. Frisch, a former city councilman from the posh, mostly liberal ski town of Aspen, instead called himself a “conservative businessman” and left his party affiliation unmentioned.
Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month’s election, and other state and local officials.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
BRAUCHLER | Colorado’s judges are picked, and serve, in the dark
What are you doing about judges? I get that question every day after ballots arrive. It is no surprise that regular Coloradans struggle with how to cast their votes for an entire branch of government. The most challenging portion of the ballot you have received (and perhaps have already voted)...
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
KJCT8
Measures 2A and 2B on the November ballot will raise taxes for Grand Junction visitors staying in ho
SOME HOME OWNERS AROUND MESA COUNTY ARE BEGININNG TO FEEL THE LASTING EFFECTS OF COVID-19'S FINANCIAL BURDEN.... PLUS, ADD IN RECORD HIGH INFLATION AND RESIDENTS ARE LEFT WITH ONLY ONE OPTION... FORECLOSURE...
Arizona’s Sen Kelly slams California on Colorado River use
PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal government...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
