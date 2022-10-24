Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad DaylightHey TanushaNew York City, NY
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
One-on-one with the New York City sheriff
Contrary to popular belief, New York City indeed has a sheriff. And yes, he has a mustache and wears a large hat. First created in 1626 – making it the oldest law enforcement agency in the United States – the sheriff’s office was, at one point, the only law enforcement agency in the city. It patrolled the streets, arrested people for criminal and civil improprieties, ran the city’s jail and enforced court orders.
travelnoire.com
Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud
The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
Port Authority has agreements with 23 unions that worked for over a decade without new contracts
Thursday was the Port Authority’s version of spiking the football in the end zone after a long awaited touchdown. The touchdown was approval of the final contract for the last of 23 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unions whose employees had worked for more than a decade without a new agreement - and the pay raises that accompany them.
Yeshiva to pay $8M for fraud, using fed funding meant for children
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg, Brooklyn was charged with funneling money meant to feed needy children into its own pockets.
Cleaning staff at Bronx's Montefiore who worked during COVID are suing for denied overtime
Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic on April 24, 2020. One of the plaintiffs was sometimes paid under a different name when he worked extra hours, rather than getting overtime, the complaint alleges. [ more › ]
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
New York City appeals judge's ruling that could reinstate fired unvaccinated employees
The city is appealing the latest ruling by a Staten Island judge finding a segment of the municipal work force should not require vaccination.
NYC man caught stealing $5,000 of electronics from Target
Port Chester police say Target security saw the man in the store Wednesday, trying to remove electronics from a display - and recognized him as the suspect who stole $5000 in electronic equipment on Tuesday.
Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx
BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
qchron.com
Convictions in Aqueduct robbery
Two Queens men were convicted last Friday for a gunpoint robbery at Aqueduct Racetrack in 2020, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Lafayette Morrison, 39, of Jamaica, of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice, the office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced on Friday afternoon.
NYPD detectives accused of stealing alcohol from Electric Zoo
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway.
Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis
In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions. […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
Accused Brooklyn dognapper cleared by NYPD
A man accused of trying to steal a spunky 97-year-old woman’s Pomeranian outside her Brooklyn home was located Wednesday, interviewed, then cleared of any wrongdoing, police said. The man whose picture was released to the media Tuesday evening — along with video of him near the victim’s Mapleton home — told cops he’d never threatened the woman with his umbrella, as she contended, or tried to ...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting inside lobby of Manhattan NYCHA complex
One person was killed and another injured during a shooting in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Thursday night.
Son sentenced for murdering mom so he could get his inheritance: Manhattan DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A son who murdered his mother so he could get his inheritance sooner was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison on Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Jared Eng, 25, beat and repeatedly stabbed his mother, Paula Chin, in the apartment they shared in Tribeca, prosecutors said. He sanitized […]
14-year-old freshman shot in front of high school on Staten Island
Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside of the high school.
Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID
A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
