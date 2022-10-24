ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

One-on-one with the New York City sheriff

Contrary to popular belief, New York City indeed has a sheriff. And yes, he has a mustache and wears a large hat. First created in 1626 – making it the oldest law enforcement agency in the United States – the sheriff’s office was, at one point, the only law enforcement agency in the city. It patrolled the streets, arrested people for criminal and civil improprieties, ran the city’s jail and enforced court orders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Largest Private Hasidic Jewish School In New York Admits To Federal Fraud

The largest private Hasidic Jewish school in New York admitted to stealing millions of dollars from government programs. Operators of the Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn admitted in court Monday to the fraudulent wrongdoings. The all-boys school, which serves 2,000 youth in the area, admitted to illegally shifting funds...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Car Mechanic Charged as Tax Cheat in Bronx

BRONX - The owner of a Hunts Point auto repair shop has been charged with tax fraud for allegedly failing to report and pay taxes on his $1 million in income. Prosecutors claimed he submitted false tax returns to scam to avoid paying taxes on the income generated by his repair shop.
BRONX, NY
qchron.com

Convictions in Aqueduct robbery

Two Queens men were convicted last Friday for a gunpoint robbery at Aqueduct Racetrack in 2020, according to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Lafayette Morrison, 39, of Jamaica, of Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm and obstruction of justice, the office of U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced on Friday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD detectives accused of stealing alcohol from Electric Zoo

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis

In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions.  […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Accused Brooklyn dognapper cleared by NYPD

A man accused of trying to steal a spunky 97-year-old woman’s Pomeranian outside her Brooklyn home was located Wednesday, interviewed, then cleared of any wrongdoing, police said. The man whose picture was released to the media Tuesday evening — along with video of him near the victim’s Mapleton home — told cops he’d never threatened the woman with his umbrella, as she contended, or tried to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Jersey City ATM robber left behind his Hudson jail inmate ID

A man who robbed $800 from a Jersey City ATM customer at a Downtown bank Wednesday almost made a clean getaway. The robber hasn’t been apprehended yet, but it is just a matter of time after the man left behind a Hudson County jail personal property receipt and inmate identification card, police said in radio transmissions.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

