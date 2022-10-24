Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Forum Presents Local Author Series
Join Chesapeake Forum on November 1st for its first Local Author Series featuring St. Michaels resident Susan Reiss, creator of the locally-based Silver mystery series and In Time mystery/historical fiction. It’s completely free although reservations are required. Susan will share how she creates a story, the challenges of its...
Design with Jenn Martella: A Moment of Praise for Mid-Shore Architect Peter Newlin
When I began writing articles for the Spy, my “beat” was both Chestertown/Kent County and Talbot County. Since I was a newcomer to the area, the Spy Publisher put me in touch with Peter Newlin, an architect and old friend of his. Before I met with Peter, I visited his website and discovered he had achieved FAIA (Fellow of the American Institute of Architects) status in 1996. I later learned he was the first architect on the Eastern Shore to become a FAIA, which is the highest accolade my profession can bestow upon a member. When I visited Peter’s office for the first time, the wall behind the stairwell to Peter’s office was filled with award winning projects from local and state AIA chapters. As I studied each submission, I began to appreciate the depth of Peter’s talent. He was clearly equally adept at designing either historical or contemporary architecture.
The 51st Annual Waterfowl Festival Offers Something for Everyone!
Friends, fun, and food come together at the 51st annual Waterfowl Festival November 11-13, 2022, in Easton, MD. See the latest in hunting and fishing equipment, browse collectables and decoys, participate in children’s activities, talk with conservation groups working to save the Bay, watch retriever demonstrations, thrill at the diving dog competition, and see the best in wildlife art. Did we mention art?
Spy Report: A Campaign for Reading Update
Over the next few years the Cambridge Spy will be covering a remarkable educational initiative entitled The Campaign for Grade Level Reading. This privately-funded program, supported by John & Janice Wyatt Foundation, is a bold attempt to significantly improve Dorchester County’s young children’s ability to read but also enjoy it more.
Bluegrass Favorites, “The High and Wides” Return to The Mainstay
On Friday, November 11, the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, welcomes a return visit from the one of Kent County’s favorite bluegrass groups, The High and Wides. The High andWides were formed in 2015, and have roots both in Baltimore and the rural Delmarva peninsula. They draw...
Equity, Service, and ARPA in Chestertown: A Chat with Bishop Ronald Fisher
For Bishop Ron Fisher, a pastor’s spiritual life easily intersects with his other roles in community and county service. From the pulpit to the floor of a town council meeting, the pastor promotes the same message—to seek equitable solutions for community problems. To this end, each Sunday since...
Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean
It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
Heather Mizeur to Take On Andy Harris at Debate Wednesday, Forum Thursday
Heather Mizeur, Democratic nominee for Congress in Maryland’s First District, will be taking part in the only formal debate of the campaign on Wednesday, October 26, followed by a candidate forum on Thursday, October 27. In addition to Mizeur, Republican Rep. Andy Harris and Libertarian Daniel Thibeault are expected to participate in both events.
Letter to Editor: Dorchester County Needs Representation in the General Assembly
I am writing today to let the citizens of Dorchester County know that this year’s General Election is crucial to our future and that we all must get out and vote for Tom Hutchinson to be our State Delegate on November 8th. Whether Republican, Democrat, or Independent, we need...
Washington College Launches First Eastern Shore Opinion Poll
Washington College Assistant Professor of Political Science Flavio Rogerio Hickel Jr. will launch the Eastern Shore Opinion Poll on Friday, October 28, 2022. This non-partisan poll, which is the only outreach to specifically gauge the opinions of Eastern Shore voters, will be sent via text message to a random selection of 1,000 registered voters in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District.
CAN Notes: Cambridge City Council Meeting for Oct. 24, 2022
Mayor Rideout started the meeting at 6 pm with all the Council members physically present. Presentation by Matt Leonard on the Cambridge Waterfront Development – Cambridge Harbor. The 25 minute presentation stressed community input which has lead to a river walkway, keeping the boat launch, and having an open air facility that will house local vendors. Mr. Leonard said that the total project will cost around $50 million for infrastructure (roads, sewers, electrical) and they have raised about $12 for the demolition phase. The balance of the money will hopefully come through grants. There was some discussion by Council on the zoning aspects of the project.
