Saint Louis, MO

Softball Lady Jays end third in state

The quest for a second softball state title at Washington ended a day short of the finish line Thursday. The Lady Jays (34-4) fell to Helias Catholic (29-6) in the state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The loss moved Washington into the third-place game an hour after the semifinal conclusion.
WASHINGTON, MO
Lafayette knocks out volleyball Lady Knights

In a collision of traditional Missouri volleyball powers, the Lafayette Lady Lancers swept St. Francis Borgia Saturday at Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 first-round matchup, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15. Borgia ended its season at 13-16-2.
WASHINGTON, MO
Sullivan, Hermann extend volleyball seasons

The last two surviving volleyball teams from the Four Rivers Conference both earned the right to continue the season Monday. Sullivan (21-12-3) celebrated winning the Class 3 District 9 championship on their home floor with a four-set victory over the district’s No. 2 seed, Salem (26-9-1), 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14.
SULLIVAN, MO
Borgia swimmers gear up for stretch run

Looking to finish up the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights had two meets late last week. Swimming in a tri-meet Thursday, Borgia scored 66 points to finish third behind MICDS (134) and Vianney (105).
WASHINGTON, MO
Indians thump St. James for season's first gridiron win

A pair of seniors made some of the biggest plays to give Pacific football its first win of the season on senior night. Pacific (1-8, 1-5) wrapped up both Four Rivers Conference play and the regular season schedule Friday in a 29-12 Week 9 victory over visiting St. James (2-7, 0-6).
PACIFIC, MO
Westminster wraps volleyball season for Lady Indians

There will be not be a repeat of last season’s district title for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians. Pacific (16-10-1) ended the season Saturday at Rockwood Summit with a three-set loss to the top-seeded team in Class 4 District 2, Westminster Christian Academy (27-2-2), 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.
PACIFIC, MO
Union nabs outright FRC crown

Scoring twice in the final 3:11, the Union Wildcats made sure there would be no Four Rivers Conference title tie this year. Union (9-0, 6-0) came back from a 14-7 deficit to win at Hermann (7-2, 4-2) Friday, 21-14.
UNION, MO
Week 9 Football — Union at Hermann

Union defeated Hermann Friday, Oct. 21, 21-14, to claim the outright Four Rivers Conference title.
HERMANN, MO
Sacred Heart stops Lady Shamrocks in title match

“Gremlins” isn’t just the 1984 horror film. It also could be the Class 1 District 5 volleyball highlight film as the Sedalia Sacred Heart Lady Gremlins defeated New Haven Saturday at home for the title, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 30-28.
NEW HAVEN, MO
PHOTO GALLERY: Schnucks welcomed to Union

There wasn't a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union. Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town. Officials from the city of Union, and Union Area Chamber of Commerce joined Schnucks executives for...
UNION, MO
Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River

The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
WASHINGTON, MO
Reality Hits Close to Home

Thank God the shooter’s gun jammed. It likely prevented further loss of life in the latest school shooting, which occurred Monday at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. That was the sentiment of some students and law enforcement officials, according to news reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
No-excuse voting for Nov. 8 election starts in Missouri

For the first time Tuesday, voters in Franklin County and elsewhere in Missouri could vote before Election Day without an excuse. Three people were at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office to vote around the time it opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Clerk Tim Baker said. Just before noon, 29 people had voted.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Folsom: More meeting missing

I’ve written before about the poor attendance at some of the city of Union’s committees. While the board of aldermen and some of the more powerful boards, like the planning and zoning commission and Union Development Corp. board, seem to have pretty good attendance, some other committees are really struggling.
UNION, MO
Brinker wants Highway 47 rail bridge replaced

Franklin County officials are looking to help a railroad improve freight service to Union, while also upgrading a controversial bridge. The Missouri Eastern Railroad and its parent company, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, are planning to apply for a $9.5 million grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, said Jeff Van Schaick, Missouri Eastern Railroad senior vice president. The money is part of around $13 million the railroad plans to invest in its 40-mile route connecting Union to Maryland Heights, where the short line can switch freight to major railroads.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Union home damaged in fire

A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
UNION, MO

