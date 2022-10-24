Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Jays end third in state
The quest for a second softball state title at Washington ended a day short of the finish line Thursday. The Lady Jays (34-4) fell to Helias Catholic (29-6) in the state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The loss moved Washington into the third-place game an hour after the semifinal conclusion.
Washington Missourian
Volleyball Falcons conclude regular season with split
East Central College’s volleyball Falcons are preparing for the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament, which takes place Friday and Saturday at St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood.
Washington Missourian
Lafayette knocks out volleyball Lady Knights
In a collision of traditional Missouri volleyball powers, the Lafayette Lady Lancers swept St. Francis Borgia Saturday at Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 first-round matchup, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15. Borgia ended its season at 13-16-2.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan, Hermann extend volleyball seasons
The last two surviving volleyball teams from the Four Rivers Conference both earned the right to continue the season Monday. Sullivan (21-12-3) celebrated winning the Class 3 District 9 championship on their home floor with a four-set victory over the district’s No. 2 seed, Salem (26-9-1), 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14.
Washington Missourian
Borgia swimmers gear up for stretch run
Looking to finish up the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights had two meets late last week. Swimming in a tri-meet Thursday, Borgia scored 66 points to finish third behind MICDS (134) and Vianney (105).
Washington Missourian
St. Dominic edges soccer Knights Friday, 1-0
One St. Francis Borgia football team played Friday night. The Borgia soccer Knights (8-9, 2-3) fell to Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Dominic (11-9-2, 6-0), 1-0.
Washington Missourian
Indians thump St. James for season's first gridiron win
A pair of seniors made some of the biggest plays to give Pacific football its first win of the season on senior night. Pacific (1-8, 1-5) wrapped up both Four Rivers Conference play and the regular season schedule Friday in a 29-12 Week 9 victory over visiting St. James (2-7, 0-6).
Washington Missourian
Westminster wraps volleyball season for Lady Indians
There will be not be a repeat of last season’s district title for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians. Pacific (16-10-1) ended the season Saturday at Rockwood Summit with a three-set loss to the top-seeded team in Class 4 District 2, Westminster Christian Academy (27-2-2), 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.
Washington Missourian
Union nabs outright FRC crown
Scoring twice in the final 3:11, the Union Wildcats made sure there would be no Four Rivers Conference title tie this year. Union (9-0, 6-0) came back from a 14-7 deficit to win at Hermann (7-2, 4-2) Friday, 21-14.
Washington Missourian
Week 9 Football — Union at Hermann
Union defeated Hermann Friday, Oct. 21, 21-14, to claim the outright Four Rivers Conference title. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Sacred Heart stops Lady Shamrocks in title match
“Gremlins” isn’t just the 1984 horror film. It also could be the Class 1 District 5 volleyball highlight film as the Sedalia Sacred Heart Lady Gremlins defeated New Haven Saturday at home for the title, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 30-28.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Schnucks welcomed to Union
There wasn't a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union. Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town. Officials from the city of Union, and Union Area Chamber of Commerce joined Schnucks executives for...
Washington Missourian
Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River
The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
Washington Missourian
Reality Hits Close to Home
Thank God the shooter’s gun jammed. It likely prevented further loss of life in the latest school shooting, which occurred Monday at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. That was the sentiment of some students and law enforcement officials, according to news reports.
Washington Missourian
No-excuse voting for Nov. 8 election starts in Missouri
For the first time Tuesday, voters in Franklin County and elsewhere in Missouri could vote before Election Day without an excuse. Three people were at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office to vote around the time it opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Clerk Tim Baker said. Just before noon, 29 people had voted.
Washington Missourian
Scout project could bring fishing to Union park
Fishing has been prohibited at Union’s Veterans Memorial Park since it opened in 2017. But a local Eagle Scout project could change that.
Washington Missourian
Investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents on Louis Street remains open
The investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents who died in January 2021 on Louis Street is ongoing, but is unlikely to progress unless individuals come forward with additional information, according to Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes. “Unless a new witness or someone comes forward with new...
Washington Missourian
Folsom: More meeting missing
I’ve written before about the poor attendance at some of the city of Union’s committees. While the board of aldermen and some of the more powerful boards, like the planning and zoning commission and Union Development Corp. board, seem to have pretty good attendance, some other committees are really struggling.
Washington Missourian
Brinker wants Highway 47 rail bridge replaced
Franklin County officials are looking to help a railroad improve freight service to Union, while also upgrading a controversial bridge. The Missouri Eastern Railroad and its parent company, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, are planning to apply for a $9.5 million grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, said Jeff Van Schaick, Missouri Eastern Railroad senior vice president. The money is part of around $13 million the railroad plans to invest in its 40-mile route connecting Union to Maryland Heights, where the short line can switch freight to major railroads.
Washington Missourian
Union home damaged in fire
A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
