ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Softball Lady Jays end third in state

The quest for a second softball state title at Washington ended a day short of the finish line Thursday. The Lady Jays (34-4) fell to Helias Catholic (29-6) in the state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The loss moved Washington into the third-place game an hour after the semifinal conclusion.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lafayette knocks out volleyball Lady Knights

In a collision of traditional Missouri volleyball powers, the Lafayette Lady Lancers swept St. Francis Borgia Saturday at Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 first-round matchup, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15. Borgia ended its season at 13-16-2.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union nabs outright FRC crown

Scoring twice in the final 3:11, the Union Wildcats made sure there would be no Four Rivers Conference title tie this year. Union (9-0, 6-0) came back from a 14-7 deficit to win at Hermann (7-2, 4-2) Friday, 21-14.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Sullivan, Hermann extend volleyball seasons

The last two surviving volleyball teams from the Four Rivers Conference both earned the right to continue the season Monday. Sullivan (21-12-3) celebrated winning the Class 3 District 9 championship on their home floor with a four-set victory over the district’s No. 2 seed, Salem (26-9-1), 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14.
SULLIVAN, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia runners gear up for postseason at Clayton Invitational

It was the last time that the St. Francis Borgia boys and girls cross country teams will run together this season. Thanks to the MSHSAA championship factor, the Borgia boys and girls will run in different classes this Saturday for district competition.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Westminster wraps volleyball season for Lady Indians

There will be not be a repeat of last season’s district title for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians. Pacific (16-10-1) ended the season Saturday at Rockwood Summit with a three-set loss to the top-seeded team in Class 4 District 2, Westminster Christian Academy (27-2-2), 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Indians thump St. James for season's first gridiron win

A pair of seniors made some of the biggest plays to give Pacific football its first win of the season on senior night. Pacific (1-8, 1-5) wrapped up both Four Rivers Conference play and the regular season schedule Friday in a 29-12 Week 9 victory over visiting St. James (2-7, 0-6).
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Holt secures 3-1 soccer win at Scanlan

A pair of goals in the first half was sufficient for Holt to win Thursday’s boys soccer matchup in Washington. Holt (8-10-1, 4-6) won the contest by a 3-1 score over the Blue Jays (4-14, 0-9) at Scanlan Stadium.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Schnucks welcomed to Union

There wasn't a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union. Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town. Officials from the city of Union, and Union Area Chamber of Commerce joined Schnucks executives for...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Troy scores four in shutout win over Soccer Jays

Three first-half goals were enough for the Trojans to power past the Blue Jays Saturday at Scanlan Stadium. Washington (4-15) fell to the Troy boys soccer squad (10-10), 4-0.
TROY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River

The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
WASHINGTON, MO
travelawaits.com

The Upscale St. Louis Hotel That Hosted Decades Of Pro Wrestling

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. On February 22 of this year, I laid on my back in the center of one of the fanciest rooms in St. Louis and stared up at its unearthly light fixtures.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Two killed in school shooting; alderwoman seeks payment from Washington University

With winter weather on the horizon, natural gas provider Spire is looking to raise rates to as much as about 13%. Its proposal is pending approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, but the plan is facing criticism from many of its customers who are already paying inflated prices in other sectors. In St. Louis, tragedy struck on Monday when a shooter killed a teacher and a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before being fatally shot by police officers. And, across the Midwest, farmers are pulling in revenue through corn mazes and pumpkin patches as a way to supplement farming expenses. Read on for your Tuesday morning news.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy