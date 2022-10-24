Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Jays end third in state
The quest for a second softball state title at Washington ended a day short of the finish line Thursday. The Lady Jays (34-4) fell to Helias Catholic (29-6) in the state semifinals at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The loss moved Washington into the third-place game an hour after the semifinal conclusion.
Washington Missourian
Lafayette knocks out volleyball Lady Knights
In a collision of traditional Missouri volleyball powers, the Lafayette Lady Lancers swept St. Francis Borgia Saturday at Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 first-round matchup, 25-11, 25-15, 25-15. Borgia ended its season at 13-16-2.
Washington Missourian
Union nabs outright FRC crown
Scoring twice in the final 3:11, the Union Wildcats made sure there would be no Four Rivers Conference title tie this year. Union (9-0, 6-0) came back from a 14-7 deficit to win at Hermann (7-2, 4-2) Friday, 21-14.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays returning to Springfield Thursday
One year after hoisting the state championship in Springfield, the Washington softball Lady Jays are back in the state tournament to defend their Class 4 crown.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan, Hermann extend volleyball seasons
The last two surviving volleyball teams from the Four Rivers Conference both earned the right to continue the season Monday. Sullivan (21-12-3) celebrated winning the Class 3 District 9 championship on their home floor with a four-set victory over the district’s No. 2 seed, Salem (26-9-1), 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14.
Washington Missourian
Borgia runners gear up for postseason at Clayton Invitational
It was the last time that the St. Francis Borgia boys and girls cross country teams will run together this season. Thanks to the MSHSAA championship factor, the Borgia boys and girls will run in different classes this Saturday for district competition.
Washington Missourian
Westminster wraps volleyball season for Lady Indians
There will be not be a repeat of last season’s district title for the Pacific volleyball Lady Indians. Pacific (16-10-1) ended the season Saturday at Rockwood Summit with a three-set loss to the top-seeded team in Class 4 District 2, Westminster Christian Academy (27-2-2), 25-15, 25-15, 25-17.
Washington Missourian
St. Dominic edges soccer Knights Friday, 1-0
One St. Francis Borgia football team played Friday night. The Borgia soccer Knights (8-9, 2-3) fell to Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Dominic (11-9-2, 6-0), 1-0.
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs defeat Dutchmen, earn top district seed
The Class 3 District 4 football championship will go through St. Clair. The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-2) secured the top district seed in part due to their 21-6 win over Owensville Friday.
Washington Missourian
Indians thump St. James for season's first gridiron win
A pair of seniors made some of the biggest plays to give Pacific football its first win of the season on senior night. Pacific (1-8, 1-5) wrapped up both Four Rivers Conference play and the regular season schedule Friday in a 29-12 Week 9 victory over visiting St. James (2-7, 0-6).
Washington Missourian
Holt secures 3-1 soccer win at Scanlan
A pair of goals in the first half was sufficient for Holt to win Thursday’s boys soccer matchup in Washington. Holt (8-10-1, 4-6) won the contest by a 3-1 score over the Blue Jays (4-14, 0-9) at Scanlan Stadium.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Schnucks welcomed to Union
There wasn't a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union. Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town. Officials from the city of Union, and Union Area Chamber of Commerce joined Schnucks executives for...
Washington Missourian
Troy scores four in shutout win over Soccer Jays
Three first-half goals were enough for the Trojans to power past the Blue Jays Saturday at Scanlan Stadium. Washington (4-15) fell to the Troy boys soccer squad (10-10), 4-0.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Washington Missourian
Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River
The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
travelawaits.com
The Upscale St. Louis Hotel That Hosted Decades Of Pro Wrestling
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. On February 22 of this year, I laid on my back in the center of one of the fanciest rooms in St. Louis and stared up at its unearthly light fixtures.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Two killed in school shooting; alderwoman seeks payment from Washington University
With winter weather on the horizon, natural gas provider Spire is looking to raise rates to as much as about 13%. Its proposal is pending approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, but the plan is facing criticism from many of its customers who are already paying inflated prices in other sectors. In St. Louis, tragedy struck on Monday when a shooter killed a teacher and a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before being fatally shot by police officers. And, across the Midwest, farmers are pulling in revenue through corn mazes and pumpkin patches as a way to supplement farming expenses. Read on for your Tuesday morning news.
