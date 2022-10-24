Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
mailplus.co.uk
Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told
BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Americans warned not to turn off WiFi overnight as electricity bills soar by up to $1,328
AS electricity bills continue to rise, some hacks like turning off your WiFi router aren't as helpful as you might think. Experts say that this simple step is not beneficial as you won't actually save money on electricity. Plus, since routers provide the WiFi connection to devices, powering it off...
U.S. gas at $4-$5 is a thing of the past, says Tellurian chairman
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The chairman of liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Tellurian Inc (TELL.A), Charif Souki, on Tuesday said that cheap U.S. gas is a thing of the past and the only solution for Europe's energy crisis is to invest in U.S. gas infrastructure.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall
Sen. Roger Marshall called out Biden for planning to release millions of barrels of oil from the nation's emergency stockpile in an effort to fight rising gas prices
Former Keystone pipeline worker rips Biden after comments on oil production
A pipeline welder who worked on the Keystone XL project slammed President Biden on Wednesday after the White House announced measures intended to lower gas prices.
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
CNBC
37-year-old millionaire reacts to couple who retired early with $2.2 million in Portugal: It's 'like cheating'
Dianne and Guillermo Rastelli retired in 2018 at ages 44 and 47, respectively, with $2.2 million. The pair decided to move abroad, first to Mexico, and then to Lisbon, Portugal, where they currently reside. They spend their days running a Youtube channel where they document their financial journey and ongoing...
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
China's mounting local government debt is already a crisis, experts say, with nearly $8 trillion at risk. Bonds issued by local government financing vehicles are on the verge of default amid a broader property market crash. The grim financial picture comes as Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term as...
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Comments / 0