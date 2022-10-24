ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
wfyi.org

Indiana lawmakers give a preview of key education topics for upcoming legislative session

The bipartisan interim education committee released its final report on Monday, detailing recommendations for bills and topics during the upcoming legislative session. Among these changes are recommendations that would streamline certain school data, push for work-based experiences on student transcripts and integrate financial literacy into math coursework. Concerns brought up...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need. Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs. The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options. The coalition wants...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana Democrats see promise in secretary of state race

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are trying to get their first statewide election win since 2012, and they see opportunity in the Indiana secretary of state race. In November, Indiana will elect a new secretary of state, the official who oversees elections. Incumbent Holli Sullivan was defeated at the June GOP convention by Diego Morales. Democrats say they […]
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Volunteers deliver appreciation kits for Indiana's night shift nurses

WGU Indiana has launched its 10th consecutive Night Shift Nurse campaign to recognize Hoosiers in the healthcare industry. More than 2,600 night shift workers statewide will receive an appreciation kit filled with self-care and practical items like hot chocolate packets, snacks, lip balm and other items. WGU Indiana Chancellor Alison...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

DNR awards rural and volunteer fire departments thousands in grants

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it has awarded over $351,000 to 80 rural and volunteer fire departments. The funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and will go toward training, installation of dry hydrants and the purchase of equipment. Each department received between $1,250 and $5,000, with the DNR agreeing to match the funds they allocate for the project.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate

What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large

SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy