Read full article on original website
Related
wfyi.org
Indiana lawmakers give a preview of key education topics for upcoming legislative session
The bipartisan interim education committee released its final report on Monday, detailing recommendations for bills and topics during the upcoming legislative session. Among these changes are recommendations that would streamline certain school data, push for work-based experiences on student transcripts and integrate financial literacy into math coursework. Concerns brought up...
wfyi.org
Indiana state auditor candidates cite increased transparency, independent voices as key priorities
Candidates for Indiana state auditor in the 2022 election are incumbent Republican Tera Klutz, Democrat ZeNai Brooks and Libertarian John Schick. Klutz said she’s running for a second term to get the chance to finish the work she’s been doing in the statewide office. Klutz was appointed to...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
WTHI
Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need. Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs. The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options. The coalition wants...
Growing number of Indiana school districts victims of cyberattacks
Cybercriminals love to target schools because they’re often easy to hack, they’re a treasure trove of student and staff personal information.
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
wfyi.org
Indiana treasurer candidates say greater transparency, enhanced cybersecurity among priorities
Republican Daniel Elliott and Democrat Jessica McClellan are running for the open Indiana state treasurer seat in this year's election. Elliott said strengthening cybersecurity across state and local government will be a top priority, if elected. McClellan cited expansion of existing programs and “needed” transparency as key initiatives.
Indiana Democrats see promise in secretary of state race
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are trying to get their first statewide election win since 2012, and they see opportunity in the Indiana secretary of state race. In November, Indiana will elect a new secretary of state, the official who oversees elections. Incumbent Holli Sullivan was defeated at the June GOP convention by Diego Morales. Democrats say they […]
WTHI
Indiana is facing a huge talent shortage problem, leaving employers with unfilled positions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A shortage of work-force talent is a growing concern for Hoosier employers. Many positions are left empty with no one to fill them. Indiana is currently suffering from a huge talent shortage problem. The shortage has left employers wondering what to do next. A survey...
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
wfyi.org
Volunteers deliver appreciation kits for Indiana's night shift nurses
WGU Indiana has launched its 10th consecutive Night Shift Nurse campaign to recognize Hoosiers in the healthcare industry. More than 2,600 night shift workers statewide will receive an appreciation kit filled with self-care and practical items like hot chocolate packets, snacks, lip balm and other items. WGU Indiana Chancellor Alison...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
wfyi.org
Can people living in long-term care facilities vote? What about people with Alzheimer’s or dementia
With Indiana’s Election Day approaching Nov. 8 and early voting underway, several listeners are curious about voter rights. Kristin Dulaney is the special projects manager with Indiana Disability Rights. She said all voters in nursing homes and assisted living communities should have the same rights as those who live elsewhere.
wfyi.org
Some companies still plan large hiring efforts despite tight labor market, economic warning signs
Indiana’s September unemployment rate remained near historic lows at 2.7 percent, preliminary federal data show, re-emphasizing how difficult it is for employers to find and attract workers in this labor market. At the same time, federal preliminary data for August showed an increase in Indiana’s layoffs and a significant...
wbiw.com
Indiana Health Department will host a free Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Department of Health will host a free Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic at the Folklore and Ethnomusicology building at 800 North Indiana Avenue in Bloomington from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, October 28. The clinic will be open to the public,...
wfyi.org
DNR awards rural and volunteer fire departments thousands in grants
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it has awarded over $351,000 to 80 rural and volunteer fire departments. The funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and will go toward training, installation of dry hydrants and the purchase of equipment. Each department received between $1,250 and $5,000, with the DNR agreeing to match the funds they allocate for the project.
Nevada changes Silver Alert protocol after Indiana man's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Months after Ronnie Barker died after waiting for help for more than a week on a Nevada mountain, his death has brought about change to that state's Silver Alert protocol. Barker was with his wife, Beverly, driving their RV through Nevada in late March when they became...
warricknews.com
Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate
What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day. The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID boy found inside suitcase in southern Indiana; 1 person in custody and another at large
SELLERSBURG, Ind. – A months-long mystery involving a little boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved. Indiana State Police revealed Wednesday that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia. Police said one person, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with […]
Comments / 1