The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it has awarded over $351,000 to 80 rural and volunteer fire departments. The funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and will go toward training, installation of dry hydrants and the purchase of equipment. Each department received between $1,250 and $5,000, with the DNR agreeing to match the funds they allocate for the project.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO