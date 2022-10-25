ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14

Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18

Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Litchfield, 24-26, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-13

Waseca def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Sectional Playoffs=

Class AA=

Section 1=

First Round=

Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15

Class A=

Section 1=

First Round=

Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 3-1

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7

Southland def. Kingsland, 3-1

Section 2=

First Round=

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Loyola Catholic, 25-9, 26-24, 25-14

Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 13-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. United South Central, 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-11

Section 3=

First Round=

Dawson-Boyd def. Central Minnesota Christian, 26-24, 26-28, 25-21, 26-24

Edgerton def. Red Rock Central, 30-28, 25-18, 25-20

Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12

Yellow Medicine East def. Lakeview, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-9

Section 6=

First Round=

NCEUH def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15

Ortonville def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11

Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Hancock, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20

Section 7=

First Round=

Barnum def. Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9

Bigfork def. Deer River, 3-1

Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17

Section 8=

First Round=

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Blackduck, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Climax/Fisher def. Indus, 25-5, 25-16, 25-3

Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24

Red Lake Falls def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-5, 25-19, 25-8

Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 3-2

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

