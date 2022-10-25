Monday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Annandale def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14
Redwood Valley def. New Ulm, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Silver Bay def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Litchfield, 24-26, 12-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-13
Waseca def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Sectional Playoffs=
Class AA=
Section 1=
First Round=
Lewiston-Altura def. Dover-Eyota, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15
Class A=
Section 1=
First Round=
Glenville-Emmons def. Schaeffer Academy, 3-1
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-5, 25-11, 25-7
Southland def. Kingsland, 3-1
Section 2=
First Round=
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Loyola Catholic, 25-9, 26-24, 25-14
Nicollet def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 13-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC def. United South Central, 18-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-17, 15-11
Section 3=
First Round=
Dawson-Boyd def. Central Minnesota Christian, 26-24, 26-28, 25-21, 26-24
Edgerton def. Red Rock Central, 30-28, 25-18, 25-20
Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-13, 25-6, 25-12
Yellow Medicine East def. Lakeview, 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-9
Section 6=
First Round=
NCEUH def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15
Ortonville def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-13, 25-11
Rothsay def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. Hancock, 25-5, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20
Section 7=
First Round=
Barnum def. Wrenshall, 25-15, 25-13, 25-9
Bigfork def. Deer River, 3-1
Cook County def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20
Northeast Range def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
Section 8=
First Round=
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Blackduck, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Climax/Fisher def. Indus, 25-5, 25-16, 25-3
Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24
Red Lake Falls def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-5, 25-19, 25-8
Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 3-2
