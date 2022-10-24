ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wellsvillesun.com

Boys soccer action as Section V playoffs continue (Chris Brooks photo gallery)

BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines are as hungry of a team as they’ve ever been before. After ending their regular season with five wins in their last six games, the chase was on. And it would begin on their home field one final time, Saturday night on as chilly of a Fall evening as you could imagine.
BOLIVAR, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Weekend football action, Wellsville, Bolivar-Richburg and Cuba-Rushford

BOLIVAR — It was a wild back-and-forth affair to close out the regular season at Dunsmore-Latimer Field in Bolivar under the Friday Night Lights. Although it was highlighted by an electric first quarter start, both teams would wheel and deal scores in a high-octane second quarter. But in the...
BOLIVAR, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Jackson Sanitorium, Dansville

Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
DANSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Spook Hill, Canandaigua

A gravity-defying phenomenon, Spook Hill is the stuff of folklore, an uncanny bend in the earth where gravity seems to be reversed. Situated in the wooded countryside of Yates County, not far from Canandaigua Lake, this “gravity hill” can be found by heading south on Newell Road, starting at what appears to be the bottom of a hill, just before a driveway to the west and Spike Road to the east.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
2 On Your Side

Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police say a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the...
ROCHESTER, NY
buffalospree.com

The new old Duke of Clarence

TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Starlight Theatre Company to present “Sleepy Hollow: The Musical”

WELLSVILLE, NY: Just in time for Halloween, the Headless Horseman will ride when Starlight Theatre Company performs “Sleepy Hollow: The Musical.” This spooky comedy based on the classic story by Washington Irving will thrill and delight community members of all ages!. Performances will be held at the Grace...
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High School

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have arrested two teens after police say they broke into the Canisteo-Greenwood High School on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both juveniles from Canisteo, were arrested Wednesday following a burglary investigation after a complaint was filed regarding a break-in to the high school on […]
CANISTEO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Canisteo-Greenwood to consider new mascot with community input

Canisteo-Greenwood considers new mascot after Seneca Nation request. In July of 2020, I was directly contacted by the Seneca Nation regarding the use of our mascot. Dr. Stahlman and I had a few conversations around the use of the Redskins for our mascot but at the time, I was solely focused on getting our kids back in school after the abrupt closure of school in the spring due to the covid pandemic. I asked him to please give me some time to get the kids back in school and we would pick up our conversations after we dealt with covid. Well, 2+ years later, here we are.
CANISTEO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy