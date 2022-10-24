Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Boys soccer action as Section V playoffs continue (Chris Brooks photo gallery)
BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines are as hungry of a team as they’ve ever been before. After ending their regular season with five wins in their last six games, the chase was on. And it would begin on their home field one final time, Saturday night on as chilly of a Fall evening as you could imagine.
wellsvillesun.com
Weekend football action, Wellsville, Bolivar-Richburg and Cuba-Rushford
BOLIVAR — It was a wild back-and-forth affair to close out the regular season at Dunsmore-Latimer Field in Bolivar under the Friday Night Lights. Although it was highlighted by an electric first quarter start, both teams would wheel and deal scores in a high-octane second quarter. But in the...
gvpennysaver.com
Jackson Sanitorium, Dansville
Situated on a hillside stretching along the Village of Dansville’s eastern edge, stands the remnants of the palatial Jackson Sanitorium, widely referred to as the Castle on the Hill. Rochester businessman Nathaniel Bingham first opened in 1854 as The Dansville Water Cure, touting the healing mineral properties of Dansville’s spring water. “The water cure was based on the belief that pure water was the key to good health and long life,” said Dansville Area Historical Society historian David Gilbert.
WHEC TV-10
Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
gvpennysaver.com
Spook Hill, Canandaigua
A gravity-defying phenomenon, Spook Hill is the stuff of folklore, an uncanny bend in the earth where gravity seems to be reversed. Situated in the wooded countryside of Yates County, not far from Canandaigua Lake, this “gravity hill” can be found by heading south on Newell Road, starting at what appears to be the bottom of a hill, just before a driveway to the west and Spike Road to the east.
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
13 WHAM
Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Rochester police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police say a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the...
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
buffalospree.com
The new old Duke of Clarence
TUCKED WELL OFF THE ROAD IN CLARENCE HOLLOW ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET/ROUTE 5, THE HISTORIC ASA RANSOM HOUSE IS BEING REBRANDED AS THE DUKE OF CLARENCE. Purchased in August 2021 by Bradley and Cassandra McCallum, the two-story brick and frame Italianate building located at 10529 Main Street is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County.
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
NewsChannel 36
Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies Graduate From Alfred State Police Academy
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were honored Wednesday as graduates of the Alfred State Police Academy. According to the county sheriff's office, Cameron Dye and Cody Henry graduated on October 21st at a ceremony at the Main Place in Hornell. Deputy Dye received recognition for demonstrating...
wellsvillesun.com
Starlight Theatre Company to present “Sleepy Hollow: The Musical”
WELLSVILLE, NY: Just in time for Halloween, the Headless Horseman will ride when Starlight Theatre Company performs “Sleepy Hollow: The Musical.” This spooky comedy based on the classic story by Washington Irving will thrill and delight community members of all ages!. Performances will be held at the Grace...
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra joining Marshalls in plaza in Amherst
The stores are set to open in the shopping center located at 1501 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday and will join Marshalls which opened in April.
Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High School
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo Village Police have arrested two teens after police say they broke into the Canisteo-Greenwood High School on Monday. According to police, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both juveniles from Canisteo, were arrested Wednesday following a burglary investigation after a complaint was filed regarding a break-in to the high school on […]
Youth baseball coach ordered to community service, pay back stolen money
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A youth baseball coach was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service and pay back the $15,000 he stole from a team account. The Erie County District Attorney said that 41-year-old Peter Pavlovich of East Amherst admitted to making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and depositing player registration fees into his personal […]
wellsvillesun.com
Canisteo-Greenwood to consider new mascot with community input
Canisteo-Greenwood considers new mascot after Seneca Nation request. In July of 2020, I was directly contacted by the Seneca Nation regarding the use of our mascot. Dr. Stahlman and I had a few conversations around the use of the Redskins for our mascot but at the time, I was solely focused on getting our kids back in school after the abrupt closure of school in the spring due to the covid pandemic. I asked him to please give me some time to get the kids back in school and we would pick up our conversations after we dealt with covid. Well, 2+ years later, here we are.
NewsChannel 36
Check out The Diner in Horseheads for your next breakfast
(WENY)-- Are you looking for the perfect breakfast spot on your way to work in the morning? The Diner in Horseheads is open from 6 AM to 2 PM seven days a week for dine in and take out. The Diner in Horseheads is a great spot for locals looking...
