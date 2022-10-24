Bliss products are iconic. From the signature-scented Lemon & Sage Body Butter to the self-heating Hot Salt Scrub, we've yet to meet an item from their body care line we don't like. (And we're not alone because one is sold every 40 seconds.) Don't even get us started on how much we love Bliss Spa. It's no wonder tons of celebrities like Bethenny Frankel are singing the praises of the brand's latest launch: Cloud 9 Body Lotion, available now at Walmart. It's just nine bucks, packed with anti-aging goodness, and here just in time to help battle dry skin as the temperatures continue to drop.

14 HOURS AGO