SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc. - WBD

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced its intention to consolidate in the US via a new holding company dubbed Canopy USA, LLC on Tuesday. The move, which will streamline the company's entry into the US market, would allow it to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc ACRDF (70%), Wana Brands (100%) and Jetty (100%) and position itself for legalization of marijuana on the federal level. In addition, Canopy also controls a conditional ownership position, assuming conversion of its exchangeable shares and the exercise of its option though excluding the exercise of its warrants, of approximately 13.7% in TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF.

1 DAY AGO