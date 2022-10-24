SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc. - WBD

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer. Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Popping Off
Shares of several cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading higher in sympathy with Canopy Growth Corp CGC after the company announced it created a U.S. holding company, Canopy USA, LLC. What Else?. Canopy says the...
Tesla Falls Under Criminal Investigation As Elon Musk Enters Twitter Headquarters
Tesla Inc TSLA is the subject of a criminal investigation in the U.S. over claims that its electric vehicles can drive themselves, according to a Reuters report citing three people with information about the situation. What Happened: Following more than a dozen mishaps involving Tesla's driving assistance system Autopilot, which...
This Is How It's Done: Why Is Canopy's US Consolidation Plan Blueprint For Other Canadian Cannabis LPs
Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced its intention to consolidate in the US via a new holding company dubbed Canopy USA, LLC on Tuesday. The move, which will streamline the company's entry into the US market, would allow it to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc ACRDF (70%), Wana Brands (100%) and Jetty (100%) and position itself for legalization of marijuana on the federal level. In addition, Canopy also controls a conditional ownership position, assuming conversion of its exchangeable shares and the exercise of its option though excluding the exercise of its warrants, of approximately 13.7% in TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF.
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop
South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
Elon Musk Tells Bankers He Plans To Close $44B Twitter Deal This Week: Report
Twitter Inc TWTR shares jumped Tuesday afternoon following reports that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk plans to close the Twitter deal this week. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, Musk on Monday "pledged to close" the acquisition of Twitter by Friday in a video call with debt bankers helping to fund the deal.
Benzinga
10% Owner At This Financials Company Buys $1.98M of Stock
James W. Ayers, 10% Owner at FB Financial FBK, reported a large insider buy on October 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $1,977,528.
Benzinga
Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX
Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
How Effective Is the Government’s Campaign Against Hospital Mergers?
The newly energized Federal Trade Commission has recently enjoyed successes in blocking hospital mergers. But derailing the broader trend is a tall order for the agency.
Benzinga
Aravive Executive Chairman Trades $15.00M In Company Stock
Fredric N Eshelman, Executive Chairman at Aravive ARAV, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Eshelman purchased 16,306,120 shares of Aravive. The total transaction amounted to $14,999,999.
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
Congresswoman's Spouse Purchases 2 Dividend Stocks, Sells Amazon And Comcast Shares
Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Manning has filed over 450 trades in the past three years, according to Capitol Trades. Congress members, in general, have made thousands of trades over the past three years. Benzinga continues to keep track of these events. Here are two dividend stocks Manning's spouse traded. AbbVie Inc....
Lyft Goes Aggressive To Win Higher Market Share, Slashes Fee By Almost 50%
Lyft, Inc LYFT relaunched Lyft Pink, its monthly subscription plan, at half its previous price. At $9.99 per month or $99 per year, the new bouquet offers perks like free priority pickups and a discount of "at least" 5% on Preferred, Lux, and XL rides. The new terms include three...
