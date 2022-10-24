ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc. - WBD

By Newsfile
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More

Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer. Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.
TENNESSEE STATE
Benzinga

This Is How It's Done: Why Is Canopy's US Consolidation Plan Blueprint For Other Canadian Cannabis LPs

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced its intention to consolidate in the US via a new holding company dubbed Canopy USA, LLC on Tuesday. The move, which will streamline the company's entry into the US market, would allow it to acquire Acreage Holdings, Inc ACRDF (70%), Wana Brands (100%) and Jetty (100%) and position itself for legalization of marijuana on the federal level. In addition, Canopy also controls a conditional ownership position, assuming conversion of its exchangeable shares and the exercise of its option though excluding the exercise of its warrants, of approximately 13.7% in TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF.
Benzinga

SXSW Will Include Marijuana & Psychedelics Panels In Its 2023 Edition, Here's The Scoop

South by Southwest (SXSW), which brings together film, media, music and a variety of conferences has run uninterrupted, including online during the pandemic, since 1987. The upcoming 2023 edition will take place during the week of March 10-17 and host as many as 25 tracks across a variety of formats including keynotes, featured speakers, panels, workshops, podcasts and more.
Benzinga

10% Owner At This Financials Company Buys $1.98M of Stock

James W. Ayers, 10% Owner at FB Financial FBK, reported a large insider buy on October 24, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Ayers purchased 53,088 shares of FB Financial. The total transaction amounted to $1,977,528.
Benzinga

Step Away Cannabis, Purissima Launches Fermentation-Derived Natural CBC From Microalgae Via OBX

Purissima, announced the official commercialization and sample availability of their cannabichromene (CBC) in partnership with Open Book Extracts. This launch follows the unveiling of Purissima's exclusive, multi-year processing and distribution partnership with OBX that was announced in July. With this launch, Purissima reached commercial scale production of natural cannabinoids using...
Benzinga

Aravive Executive Chairman Trades $15.00M In Company Stock

Fredric N Eshelman, Executive Chairman at Aravive ARAV, reported a large insider buy on October 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Eshelman purchased 16,306,120 shares of Aravive. The total transaction amounted to $14,999,999.
Benzinga

Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy