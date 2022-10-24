Read full article on original website
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
The GOP is hammering Democrats on the economy, but they're also not doing anything to help
Ahead of midterms, Americans seem to think Republicans will be better for the economy than Democrats. Here's what the GOP is proposing.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell
The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race. The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Supreme Court justices spar over court legitimacy comments
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court justices tend to wipe the slate clean at the start of a new term, the bruised feelings occasioned by tough cases eased by a summer break. But this year, some justices are engaging in an extended and unusual public disagreement over the court’s legitimacy following the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year
WASHINGTON — Republicans are eyeing the debt limit and government funding deadlines as a way to force Democrats to the negotiating table for spending cuts, should the GOP regain control of Congress following the midterm elections. Republicans unhappy about government spending could move to shut down the government, a tactic unsuccessful for the GOP in […] The post A GOP showdown over the debt limit could grip Congress and the nation next year appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Twitter Users Torch 'Shill' Sean Hannity For Accepting Bizarre GOP Award
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) handed an award shaped like a kitchen utensil to the Fox News host for standing up for freedom on Thursday.
