The Ferretti Group held an open house of its renovated waterfront facility to kick off the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). The ribbon in front of the building was cut by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, with Ferretti officials and employees in attendance. The updated 20,000-square foot facility, with offices, 12 slips and open social areas, looks more like a luxury residential showroom on the water than a typical boat dealership. Pinstriped mahogany floors, dark carbon-fiber on the walls, high ceilings to accommodate 80-foot yachts, and a Riva Lounge to celebrate the 180-year history of that Ferretti brand,...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO