Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
This New Fort Lauderdale Showroom Is as Impressive as the Yachts It Displays
The Ferretti Group held an open house of its renovated waterfront facility to kick off the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). The ribbon in front of the building was cut by Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, with Ferretti officials and employees in attendance. The updated 20,000-square foot facility, with offices, 12 slips and open social areas, looks more like a luxury residential showroom on the water than a typical boat dealership. Pinstriped mahogany floors, dark carbon-fiber on the walls, high ceilings to accommodate 80-foot yachts, and a Riva Lounge to celebrate the 180-year history of that Ferretti brand,...
The 63rd Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show Returns
The largest in-water boat show in the world returns to Broward County Wednesday through Sunday.
Going to the Fort Lauderdale boat show? Here’s what you should know
The five-day Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicked off on Wednesday, at locations along both banks of the Intracoastal Waterway, with the debuts of 30 new vessels and displays by more than 800 exhibitors. The 63rd annual show runs from Las Olas Boulevard south to the Pier Sixty-Six neighborhood and the Broward County Convention Center. Home base is the Bahia Mar Yachting Center on ...
hotelnewsresource.com
Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Opens in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Formerly Kimpton Goodland, the newly-branded Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale Beach. The three-story resort has 96 guest rooms, including two junior suites, each dispersed among airy hideaways and scenic courtyards filled with lush tropical flora. "The new Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort will set...
WSVN-TV
Two trucks collide in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash between two trucks ended up in a rollover. A Florida Power and Light truck ended on its side after crashing into a tow truck, Thursday morning. The incident happened on West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. No one was...
Click10.com
Big change coming to Miami’s skyline, with work underway on record-breaking tower
MIAMI – Miami’s skyline is set to look a whole lot different in the coming years, as developers officially broke ground on a record-breaking skyscraper Thursday. Stretching 1,049 feet into the sky and 100 stories tall, the Waldorf Astoria Hotel and Residences, located at 300 Biscayne Blvd., is slated to become the Magic City’s—and Florida’s—tallest building.
Fishing Report: Swordfishing offshore is heating up
Pictured here is Rodney Wagner and our mate on the “Lisa B” Luke Mears holding up a Swordfish from a few days back. This trip would prove to be hugely successful as we landed multiple mahi mahi as well in the all day trip. We caught two swordfish...
treksplorer.com
Dania Beach, FL: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Located in Broward County, South Florida, Dania Beach is a small coastal community with beautiful beaches. Being south of Fort Lauderdale, it’s often overlooked by many travelers. But as it’s just a short drive away from many of the Sunshine State’s hotspots, checking out all the best things to do in Dania Beach offers a splendid alternative without the crowds.
speedonthewater.com
Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show
When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
fortlauderdale.gov
City of Fort Lauderdale Welcomes Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center’s North Marina Expansion in Shady Banks
The City of Fort Lauderdale’s charming and historic nautical neighborhood, Shady Banks, is now home to one of the City’s newest and state-of-the-art marinas. Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (SH LMC) celebrated the opening of its North Marina on Wednesday, October 19 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. At the event, SH LMC made a $50,000 donation for traffic calming improvements around Shady Banks. The North Marina is the conversion of a longtime derelict property that took five years to revive.
Muse Tower: Luxury condos may beckon in Flagler Village
The name alone may inspire thoughts of how luxury condominium living could unfold in Flagler Village. The proposed Muse Tower would rise 30 floors above the city of Fort Lauderdale, bearing 112 condo units in a neighborhood previously known as a booming area for luxury apartment rentals. Plans for the tower, as outlined this week in an application before the Fort Lauderdale Development Review ...
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Broward Firefighter Saving Girlfriend From Fiery Crash on I-95
New video shows the moment a Broward firefighter saved his girlfriend from a burning car after a fiery crash involving a fuel truck on Interstate 95 earlier this week. The cellphone footage shows firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend, Su Hninyi, running as the fuel tanker and other vehicles are consumed by flames.
thewestsidegazette.com
Spyro Gyra and David Sanborn Headline Two-Day Jazz Fest Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Arts Announces Complete Festival Lineup
Pompano Beach Arts has announced the complete lineup for the much anticipated second annual Jazz Fest Pompano Beach taking place Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, 2023. The headlining act for Friday night’s concert on the Great Lawn by the beach is 13-time Grammy Award-nominated jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra. Performing Saturday afternoon in Old Town Pompano Beach is a stellar selection of jazz artists including Nanny Assis, Fanni Sárközy, Yanier Horta, Julio Montalvo and the Fabulous Dixie Kings, and the FIU Jazz Big Band with the FIU Student Vocal Studio. Topping off this incredible Saturday lineup is the already announced headliner, six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist David Sanborn. Tickets and details at www.pompanobeacharts.org/jazzfest.
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
southdadenewsleader.com
Old Sears building at Southland Mall is sold
Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall. Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint. venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Field Operations selected to design The Underline phases 3-9 with NV2A Group
After a recent procurement process, Miami-Dade County has selected Field Operations to design The Underline’s Phase 3-9 from SW 19th Ave to the Dadeland South Metrorail Station. The project was awarded to the NV2A Central design-build team, and Field Operations will be working closely with NV2A Group, Central Civil Construction, and Stantec on this third and final phase of The Underline. Stretching for 7.5 miles under the Miami Metrorail, this phase will complete The Underline, inclusive of six Metrorail stations and connecting Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, and Dadeland South.
Sakura Ramen Looks to Be Headed to Coral Springs
Sakura Ramen may be expanding its South Florida footprint
Comments / 0