According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Amplify Energy Corp AMPY was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Amplify Energy had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of Amplify Energy shows a 52-week-high of $9.86 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.39.

5 HOURS AGO