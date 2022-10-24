ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Food: Beyond Meat is Selling Its New FAKE STEAK Nationwide.

Beyond Meat is selling its new FAKE STEAK at 5,000 grocery stores nationwide. It's called Beyond Steak, and they started rolling it out yesterday. But will the 70% of Americans who love the real thing even try it?. McDonald's has been teasing the McRib's return as a "farewell tour," but...
Mens Journal

Best Unexpected Foods You Can Grill That (Mostly) Aren’t Meat

In a grilling rut? Let us take you off the beaten path—and off the meat-en path—with some of the most unexpected foods you can grill, smoke, and barbecue to mix up your repertoire and impress your guests. “Just don’t try to experiment when you have guests coming," says pitmaster Rodney Scott, owner of five Rodney […]
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Thrillist

Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide

Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
The Daily South

Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?

If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
Greatist

Should You Buy Your Steak From Costco?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Costco is at once a wonderland and a dizzying maze of obstacles (Read: other shoppers with giant, overflowing carts all getting in each other’s way).
Popculture

Smoothie Recall Issued

Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
Cleveland.com

Beef, fish products recalled from two companies

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Daily South

Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?

In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
The Independent

Edible insects that started as garage experiments may be sold in Aldi

Aldi bosses are considering selling edible insects after being impressed by a small business that sells insect recipe kits.The supermarket giant met with Aaron Thomas and Leo Taylor of Yum Bug, who appeared on Channel 4’s new programme Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Thursday night (21 October).Yum Bug aims to introduce edible insects, such as crickets, to the wider British population as a nutritious and sustainable food source.The brand has been endorsed by The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who has long advocated eating crickets and mealworms as more environmentally friendly protein alternatives.The hopeful duo said they began...
12tomatoes.com

Nestlé Issues Recall Over Toll House Cookie Dough Plastic Contamination

In a stunning turn of events, the good folks at Nestle have announced that they are recalling various Toll House cookie dough products. As it turns out, those who have purchased the products in question could be at risk of plastic contamination. If you have purchased any of their ready-to-eat refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products, you will want to read on and learn more.
Popculture

Pasta Salad Recalled

Craftology is urging consumers not to eat one of its products. On Oct. 11, the Michigan-based company issued a voluntary recall of one of its pasta salad products. The recall, which stems from a previously announced recall from Lipari Foods, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, with there being concern that cashews, a tree nut, may be in the products.
PennLive.com

New Entenmann’s cake truffles land on store shelves in two flavors

Entenmann’s has added two new snacks to its baked-goods lineup. Entenmann’s Chocolate Delight Cake Truffles and Cookies & Crème Cake Truffles are available now. Each package contains eight truffles with two per tray, individually wrapped. Chocolate Delight is chocolate cake bites covered in a chocolate coating. Cookes...
102.5 The Bone

Beyond Meat rolls out steak substitute in grocery stores

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Beyond Meat Inc. launched its newest offering, a steak substitute, in high-profile grocers nationwide on Monday. Beyond Steak will now be available at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize, Jewel-Osco, Sprouts and other grocers, CNBC reported. According to The Wall Street Journal, El Segundo, California-based Beyond...

