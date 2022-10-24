Read full article on original website
Vox
We tasted Beyond Meat’s new plant-based steak tips. Here’s how they measure up to the real thing.
In the late 2010s, Beyond Meat ushered in the next generation of plant-based meat products, winning over consumers with its new-and-improved take on the veggie burger. Then it wowed Wall Street in 2019 when it had the most successful stock market debut in over a decade. But 2022 hasn’t been...
iheart.com
Food: Beyond Meat is Selling Its New FAKE STEAK Nationwide.
Beyond Meat is selling its new FAKE STEAK at 5,000 grocery stores nationwide. It's called Beyond Steak, and they started rolling it out yesterday. But will the 70% of Americans who love the real thing even try it?. McDonald's has been teasing the McRib's return as a "farewell tour," but...
I’m a chef – The best-frozen food finds at Costco including one as low as $2 per pound
COSTCO shoppers are always looking for the next best deal, and one chef is helping them find it. Bobby Parrish, from FlavCity on Instagram and TikTok, shares his favorite healthy and affordable Costco finds. The chef and cookbook author recently shared a video where he recommended some frozen foods. He...
Best Unexpected Foods You Can Grill That (Mostly) Aren’t Meat
In a grilling rut? Let us take you off the beaten path—and off the meat-en path—with some of the most unexpected foods you can grill, smoke, and barbecue to mix up your repertoire and impress your guests. “Just don’t try to experiment when you have guests coming," says pitmaster Rodney Scott, owner of five Rodney […]
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Thrillist
Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
The Daily South
Should You Ever Rinse A Raw Turkey?
If holiday meal prep were a recipe, it might call for equal parts "happy anticipation of family gathered to enjoy delicious food" and "mild-to-severe anxiety at the thought of getting everything prepped, cooked, and on the table." There's no doubt that a to-do list of holiday-entertaining magnitude can be daunting:...
What can you cook in an air fryer? 11 surprising foods and more to try
Wondering what you can cook in an air fryer? If the usual oven-ready suspects sound uninspiring, this will be food for thought.
Nestlé announces nationwide recall of chocolate chip cookie dough product after finding plastic pieces
Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The affected products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S....
Greatist
Should You Buy Your Steak From Costco?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Costco is at once a wonderland and a dizzying maze of obstacles (Read: other shoppers with giant, overflowing carts all getting in each other’s way).
Popculture
Smoothie Recall Issued
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
Beef, fish products recalled from two companies
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two companies are recalling beef and fish products in separate recalls, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition of Harlingen, Texas, is recalling about 22,061 pounds of frozen beef products because of misbranding and undeclared...
The Daily South
Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?
In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
Edible insects that started as garage experiments may be sold in Aldi
Aldi bosses are considering selling edible insects after being impressed by a small business that sells insect recipe kits.The supermarket giant met with Aaron Thomas and Leo Taylor of Yum Bug, who appeared on Channel 4’s new programme Aldi’s Next Big Thing on Thursday night (21 October).Yum Bug aims to introduce edible insects, such as crickets, to the wider British population as a nutritious and sustainable food source.The brand has been endorsed by The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who has long advocated eating crickets and mealworms as more environmentally friendly protein alternatives.The hopeful duo said they began...
12tomatoes.com
Nestlé Issues Recall Over Toll House Cookie Dough Plastic Contamination
In a stunning turn of events, the good folks at Nestle have announced that they are recalling various Toll House cookie dough products. As it turns out, those who have purchased the products in question could be at risk of plastic contamination. If you have purchased any of their ready-to-eat refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products, you will want to read on and learn more.
Popculture
Pasta Salad Recalled
Craftology is urging consumers not to eat one of its products. On Oct. 11, the Michigan-based company issued a voluntary recall of one of its pasta salad products. The recall, which stems from a previously announced recall from Lipari Foods, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, with there being concern that cashews, a tree nut, may be in the products.
New Entenmann’s cake truffles land on store shelves in two flavors
Entenmann’s has added two new snacks to its baked-goods lineup. Entenmann’s Chocolate Delight Cake Truffles and Cookies & Crème Cake Truffles are available now. Each package contains eight truffles with two per tray, individually wrapped. Chocolate Delight is chocolate cake bites covered in a chocolate coating. Cookes...
Beyond Meat rolls out steak substitute in grocery stores
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Beyond Meat Inc. launched its newest offering, a steak substitute, in high-profile grocers nationwide on Monday. Beyond Steak will now be available at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize, Jewel-Osco, Sprouts and other grocers, CNBC reported. According to The Wall Street Journal, El Segundo, California-based Beyond...
studyfinds.org
Last supper: Nearly 2 in 3 Americans would choose steak for their ‘final meal’
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Like your steak well-done? Don’t be surprised if your date never returns your call! A new survey finds that Americans are very particular about how they like their meat cooked — and even more judgmental about how others like their steak. In a...
