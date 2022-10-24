As a Mexican-American woman born of immigrant parents who came to this country with little education and few possessions, one of the things that makes me most proud is seeing my fellow Latinos rise in the ranks of education and politics and making strides for our community. My father fixed refrigerators by day and delivered pizzas by night to help his three children attend UCLA. His son is now a judge and his daughters are educators. We work hard every day to make his sacrifice matter and make our community proud. This is why listening to the audio of Nury Martinez made me sick to my stomach. Her comments were appalling and a huge step backward for Latinos fighting for equal representation, integrity and justice for people of all backgrounds, cultures and genders.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO