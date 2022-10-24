Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
$32 Million Pasadena Homeless Housing Complex On Track to Be Completed By May
The Diane and John Mullin Hope Center, a 65-unit housing project for homeless individuals under construction just east of Lake Avenue at 1000 E. Walnut St. in Pasadena, is currently on track to be completed by May 2023. “The Hope Center is on track and all four floors have been...
pasadenanow.com
Local Nonprofit Helps Brighten the Holiday Season For Families in Need in Pasadena
For families in need, the holiday season can be particularly stressful and challenging. In keeping with their yearly tradition, Families Forward Learning Center, which provides free education and social services to low-income families in Pasadena, is holding its annual Adopt-a-Family program this holiday season. Community members are encouraged to donate...
pasadenanow.com
District 1 Residents Have Chance to Get Acquainted With City Leaders at Community Meeting
Councilmember Tyron Hampton will reintroduce the community to leaders at City Hall during his community meeting from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at John Muir High School, 1905 Lincoln Ave., Pasadena. “This community meeting will provide First District residents with an opportunity to acquaint/reacquaint themselves with the...
pasadenanow.com
Mayor Gordo Issues Proclamation Recognizing Residents’ Rights Month
Mayor Victor Gordo on Monday issued a proclamation honoring people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as part of Long Term Care Residents’ Rights Month. “October is Residents’ Rights Month, an annual event designated by Consumer Voice to honor residents living in all long-term care facilities and those receiving care in their home or community,” according to the Community Voice website. “It is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate the dignity and rights of every individual receiving long-term services and supports.”
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Patricia Jimenez: Two Racist Recordings, Two Very Different Outcomes
As a Mexican-American woman born of immigrant parents who came to this country with little education and few possessions, one of the things that makes me most proud is seeing my fellow Latinos rise in the ranks of education and politics and making strides for our community. My father fixed refrigerators by day and delivered pizzas by night to help his three children attend UCLA. His son is now a judge and his daughters are educators. We work hard every day to make his sacrifice matter and make our community proud. This is why listening to the audio of Nury Martinez made me sick to my stomach. Her comments were appalling and a huge step backward for Latinos fighting for equal representation, integrity and justice for people of all backgrounds, cultures and genders.
pasadenanow.com
Early Child Development Policy to Come Back to Council
The revised 2022 early child development policy will come back to the City Council, according to Mayor Victor Gordo. Discussion on the policy was held due to the number of items on Monday’s agenda. “The City Manager and I agree that the policy deserves time and attention,” said Mayor...
pasadenanow.com
‘Pasadena 100’ Rallies for 100% Carbon-Free Power Grid in Pasadena
As part of an ongoing campaign by a coalition of local environmental groups called The Pasadena 100, more than nearly 300 local activists along with elected leaders gathered for a rally at Pasadena City Hall Monday afternoon, to call on the Pasadena Department of Water and Power to reduce carbon emissions dramatically.
pasadenanow.com
Caltech Y Friends Dinner Celebrates Donors
The Caltech Y brought together more than 100 members and supporters at its quarterly Friends Dinner on Wednesday, October 15 at the Athenaeum. The event celebrates the generosity of donors and the leadership, travel, and volunteer opportunities they make possible for Caltech undergraduate and graduate students. Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician,...
pasadenanow.com
LA City Council to Adopt Hybrid Meeting Model
As the Pasadena City Council ponders what kind of system it will use for public meetings going forward, the Los Angeles City Council announced on Tuesday it will introduce a hybrid public comment system. The system will allow remote public comment in addition to in-person. On Monday, the Pasadena City...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Tables Discussion on Returning to In-Person Meetings
After a six hour meeting on Monday, the City Council made the decision to delay taking action on an important topic. The City Council agreed to delay providing direction to City staff for returning to in-person public meetings. The move came after a lengthy public hearing on a planned development.
pasadenanow.com
Department of Transportation Studies Range of ‘Shared Mobility’ Options for Pasadena
Pasadena’s Department of Transportation (DOT) continues to study potential shared mobility options for the City of Pasadena. It has yet to determine if it will recommend bicycles or electric scooters for the program. During the meeting of the Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday, Joaquin Siques, deputy director at DOT,...
pasadenanow.com
Council Expresses Concerns During Public Hearing on Affinity Project
The City Council on Monday conducted a public hearing on the Affinity Project, a major planned development that could be seven stories high. The project’s developers hope to demolish six of the nine existing commercial buildings on the 3.3 acre site, which runs from 465 to 577 South Arroyo Parkway.
pasadenanow.com
Vice Mayor Wilson Appointed to Airport Authority
Vice Mayor Andy Wilson was appointed to the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Board during the Pasadena City Council meeting Monday. “I want to thank you for the appointment,” Wilson said. “I am looking forward to serving in that capacity.”. Wilson rounds out the city’s allotted three members on the...
pasadenanow.com
Students Who Change the World
One signature Pasadena Unified School District program which clearly demonstrates the global value of education is the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme. The IB curriculum develops curious, knowledgeable, young people who care about their school, their community, and the world around them. Willard Elementary offers an authorized IB Primary Years Programme designed for every student in grades TK – 5. Students can continue IB studies that are offered at Blair Middle & High School.
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Preparatory School Present “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”
Flintridge Preparatory School’s Visual and Performing Arts present “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” on November 3 to 5, 2022 at FPS’ Norris Auditorium. Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic...
pasadenanow.com
After Seven Years, Bicycle Facilities Identified in the 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan Yet To Be Constructed
The 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan outlined the construction of nine dedicated bicycle facilities throughout the city along with several ‘Roseways,’ a network of low-speed, low-traffic neighborhood streets ideal for safe,comfortable bicycling. These plans, which were driven by public participation through numerous community meetings, were planned to be...
pasadenanow.com
Meet 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard of Altadena, A Senior at The Ogburn School
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen amid pomp and pageantry at the Tournament House Tuesday evening. 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced and crowned Queen Bella before an excited crowd of hundreds. Seventeen-year-old Queen Bella attends The Ogburn School, a distance...
pasadenanow.com
Poly Remembers Former School Board Member and School Headmaster Alexander ‘Mike’ Babcock
Former Pasadena Unified School District Board Trustee and Pasadena Poly Headmaster, Alexander Mike Babcock died on October 18. Babcock was surrounded by his four children. “It is with much sadness to share that Alexander “Mike” Babcock ’48, peacefully passed away this week,” said John Bracker, Poly’s head of school, in a prepared statement. “Mike’s legacy at Poly began in the 1960s as a math teacher in the Upper School before becoming the Upper School director for 15 years, then serving as headmaster from 1980-1998.”
pasadenanow.com
Get Your Fright On With Tons of Fang-tastic Events in Old Pasadena This Weekend and Halloween Day
Old Pasadena has a host of events scheduled for this Halloween weekend and Monday for what promises to be a “frightfully good time for the whole family!”. A half dozen events arte ongoing leading up to Monday, October 31, when from 5 to 8 p.m. you can bring your costumed ghosts and ghoulies to trick-or-treat store-to-store in Old Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Find Treasures & Trivia At Weekend Rummage Sale
The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital presents its Treasures and Trivia Rummage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, at 251 South Lake Ave. in Pasadena. What the Pasadena Guild says is the “largest and longest running rummage sale in Southern California,” Treasures and Trivia features over 25,000 square feet of select goods ranging from household items to designer clothing and fine arts. The event is held annually and admission is free.
