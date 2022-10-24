ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Local Nonprofit Helps Brighten the Holiday Season For Families in Need in Pasadena

For families in need, the holiday season can be particularly stressful and challenging. In keeping with their yearly tradition, Families Forward Learning Center, which provides free education and social services to low-income families in Pasadena, is holding its annual Adopt-a-Family program this holiday season. Community members are encouraged to donate...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Mayor Gordo Issues Proclamation Recognizing Residents’ Rights Month

Mayor Victor Gordo on Monday issued a proclamation honoring people living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as part of Long Term Care Residents’ Rights Month. “October is Residents’ Rights Month, an annual event designated by Consumer Voice to honor residents living in all long-term care facilities and those receiving care in their home or community,” according to the Community Voice website. “It is an opportunity to focus on and celebrate the dignity and rights of every individual receiving long-term services and supports.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Guest Opinion | Patricia Jimenez: Two Racist Recordings, Two Very Different Outcomes

As a Mexican-American woman born of immigrant parents who came to this country with little education and few possessions, one of the things that makes me most proud is seeing my fellow Latinos rise in the ranks of education and politics and making strides for our community. My father fixed refrigerators by day and delivered pizzas by night to help his three children attend UCLA. His son is now a judge and his daughters are educators. We work hard every day to make his sacrifice matter and make our community proud. This is why listening to the audio of Nury Martinez made me sick to my stomach. Her comments were appalling and a huge step backward for Latinos fighting for equal representation, integrity and justice for people of all backgrounds, cultures and genders.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Early Child Development Policy to Come Back to Council

The revised 2022 early child development policy will come back to the City Council, according to Mayor Victor Gordo. Discussion on the policy was held due to the number of items on Monday’s agenda. “The City Manager and I agree that the policy deserves time and attention,” said Mayor...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

‘Pasadena 100’ Rallies for 100% Carbon-Free Power Grid in Pasadena

As part of an ongoing campaign by a coalition of local environmental groups called The Pasadena 100, more than nearly 300 local activists along with elected leaders gathered for a rally at Pasadena City Hall Monday afternoon, to call on the Pasadena Department of Water and Power to reduce carbon emissions dramatically.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Caltech Y Friends Dinner Celebrates Donors

The Caltech Y brought together more than 100 members and supporters at its quarterly Friends Dinner on Wednesday, October 15 at the Athenaeum. The event celebrates the generosity of donors and the leadership, travel, and volunteer opportunities they make possible for Caltech undergraduate and graduate students. Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

LA City Council to Adopt Hybrid Meeting Model

As the Pasadena City Council ponders what kind of system it will use for public meetings going forward, the Los Angeles City Council announced on Tuesday it will introduce a hybrid public comment system. The system will allow remote public comment in addition to in-person. On Monday, the Pasadena City...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council Tables Discussion on Returning to In-Person Meetings

After a six hour meeting on Monday, the City Council made the decision to delay taking action on an important topic. The City Council agreed to delay providing direction to City staff for returning to in-person public meetings. The move came after a lengthy public hearing on a planned development.
pasadenanow.com

Council Expresses Concerns During Public Hearing on Affinity Project

The City Council on Monday conducted a public hearing on the Affinity Project, a major planned development that could be seven stories high. The project’s developers hope to demolish six of the nine existing commercial buildings on the 3.3 acre site, which runs from 465 to 577 South Arroyo Parkway.
pasadenanow.com

Vice Mayor Wilson Appointed to Airport Authority

Vice Mayor Andy Wilson was appointed to the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Board during the Pasadena City Council meeting Monday. “I want to thank you for the appointment,” Wilson said. “I am looking forward to serving in that capacity.”. Wilson rounds out the city’s allotted three members on the...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Students Who Change the World

One signature Pasadena Unified School District program which clearly demonstrates the global value of education is the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme. The IB curriculum develops curious, knowledgeable, young people who care about their school, their community, and the world around them. Willard Elementary offers an authorized IB Primary Years Programme designed for every student in grades TK – 5. Students can continue IB studies that are offered at Blair Middle & High School.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

After Seven Years, Bicycle Facilities Identified in the 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan Yet To Be Constructed

The 2015 Bicycle Transportation Action Plan outlined the construction of nine dedicated bicycle facilities throughout the city along with several ‘Roseways,’ a network of low-speed, low-traffic neighborhood streets ideal for safe,comfortable bicycling. These plans, which were driven by public participation through numerous community meetings, were planned to be...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Meet 2023 Rose Queen Bella Ballard of Altadena, A Senior at The Ogburn School

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses named Bella Ballard as the 104th Rose Queen amid pomp and pageantry at the Tournament House Tuesday evening. 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott announced and crowned Queen Bella before an excited crowd of hundreds. Seventeen-year-old Queen Bella attends The Ogburn School, a distance...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Poly Remembers Former School Board Member and School Headmaster Alexander ‘Mike’ Babcock

Former Pasadena Unified School District Board Trustee and Pasadena Poly Headmaster, Alexander Mike Babcock died on October 18. Babcock was surrounded by his four children. “It is with much sadness to share that Alexander “Mike” Babcock ’48, peacefully passed away this week,” said John Bracker, Poly’s head of school, in a prepared statement. “Mike’s legacy at Poly began in the 1960s as a math teacher in the Upper School before becoming the Upper School director for 15 years, then serving as headmaster from 1980-1998.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Find Treasures & Trivia At Weekend Rummage Sale

The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital presents its Treasures and Trivia Rummage Sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 28 to 30, at 251 South Lake Ave. in Pasadena. What the Pasadena Guild says is the “largest and longest running rummage sale in Southern California,” Treasures and Trivia features over 25,000 square feet of select goods ranging from household items to designer clothing and fine arts. The event is held annually and admission is free.
PASADENA, CA

