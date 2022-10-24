ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Bay Net

Annapolis Police Arrest Juvenile For Sunday Evening Shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On 10/23/22 at approximately 6:11pm, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis. The victim who was identified as an adult male was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Person taken into custody after barricade in Owings Mills, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore County Police say the barricade situation in Owings Mills has been resolved. A spokesperson for the police department said that the person involved was taken into police custody. ORIGINAL STORY. Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a barricade...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police-Involved shooting in Bel Air Thursday Afternoon

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting in Bel Air, Harford County on Thursday Afternoon. Police say around. 2:26 pm, deputies were sent to a call for a man experiencing a mental health crisis, erratic behavior, and delusions inside of a home on the 1400 block of Shirley Drive.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel

LAUREL, MD – A couple of dog owners who were meeting a person they met online to sell puppies to ended up being robbed of all of their dogs at gunpoint earlier this month. Today, police arrested Rakeem Bates, 25, of Washington, D.C. and recovered one of their dogs. According to police, on October 2nd, at around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to find victims who indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive. When they arrived, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to The post Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.
LAUREL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charging documents detail brutal, execution-style murder of MTA bus driver

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Charging documents made available Wednesday detail the brutal murder of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver allegedly at the hands of a co-worker. Elaine Jackson, 40, had just finished her shift on Oct. 18. She was walking toward her car when Leon Douglas Hill, 53, approached...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

MSP: Fatal multivehicle crash under investigation in Howard County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multivehicle crash in Howard County. Shortly before 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 32 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed that as a Hyundai...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

