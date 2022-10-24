Read full article on original website
Community shocked by daylight shootout in Downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are still searching for two men seen on video exchanging gunfire in downtown Silver Spring. The shootout happened on Monday morning near Fenton Street. One of the bullets went into a nearby restaurant and another struck a passing car. Neighbors are concerned...
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
Bay Net
Annapolis Police Arrest Juvenile For Sunday Evening Shooting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On 10/23/22 at approximately 6:11pm, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis. The victim who was identified as an adult male was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso.
WUSA
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
Separate shootings in Baltimore leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Baltimore City Police are investigating 3 separate shootings within just an hour and half of each other.
WUSA
Baltimore man convicted for dressing up as a construction worker, robbing the same Maryland bank twice
SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Wednesday, a jury convicted 25-year-old Jhasir Devaux on one count of robbery. Authorities say this conviction stems from the robbery of the Sandy Spring Bank located at 14241 Layhill Road in Silver Spring on August 7, 2019, where close to $4,780 was stolen. Around...
foxbaltimore.com
Person taken into custody after barricade in Owings Mills, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: Baltimore County Police say the barricade situation in Owings Mills has been resolved. A spokesperson for the police department said that the person involved was taken into police custody. ORIGINAL STORY. Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a barricade...
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
foxbaltimore.com
Police-Involved shooting in Bel Air Thursday Afternoon
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting in Bel Air, Harford County on Thursday Afternoon. Police say around. 2:26 pm, deputies were sent to a call for a man experiencing a mental health crisis, erratic behavior, and delusions inside of a home on the 1400 block of Shirley Drive.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Dozens of vehicles damaged yet again as police search for serial window smasher
More Arlington residents woke up this morning to find their car windows shattered by an unknown vandal or group of vandals who had previously damaged nearly three dozen vehicles in a week-long smashing spree. ARLnow has received reports of freshly smashed car windows in the Westover and Yorktown neighborhoods and...
Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – A couple of dog owners who were meeting a person they met online to sell puppies to ended up being robbed of all of their dogs at gunpoint earlier this month. Today, police arrested Rakeem Bates, 25, of Washington, D.C. and recovered one of their dogs. According to police, on October 2nd, at around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to find victims who indicated that they met the three suspects to sell a dog in the parking lot of Jill Lane and Ertter Drive. When they arrived, two of the suspects brandished firearms and forced the victims to The post Suspects robbed dog owners’ three dogs at gunpoint in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man hospitalized in Laurel shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13000 block of Arden Way in Laurel around 3 a.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital. Police described his condition as stable, but did not discuss the severity of his injuries.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. officer won’t be charged in pursuit that ended in deadly crash
A Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer will not face charges after a car chase in February that ended in a deadly crash. The decision comes from the Howard County State Attorney’s Office after review of a report on the pursuit conducted by the Independent Investigations Division at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Charging documents detail brutal, execution-style murder of MTA bus driver
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Charging documents made available Wednesday detail the brutal murder of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver allegedly at the hands of a co-worker. Elaine Jackson, 40, had just finished her shift on Oct. 18. She was walking toward her car when Leon Douglas Hill, 53, approached...
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
popville.com
“suspect was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work…placed a hidden camera, inside of the residence”
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred between Monday, June 20, 2022 and Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect was hired by the victims to perform...
foxbaltimore.com
Teen arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy in Pikesville, say police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Pikesville, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say the teen is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center. "If you want to see someone deteriorate fast, tell...
foxbaltimore.com
MSP: Fatal multivehicle crash under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multivehicle crash in Howard County. Shortly before 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 32 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to Maryland State Police. A preliminary investigation revealed that as a Hyundai...
