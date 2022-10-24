ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

‘Black Adam,’ with Dwayne Johnson, Debuts with $67M

By AP
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCI0J_0ilIEXNJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2gMQ_0ilIEXNJ00

Source: Aldara Zarraoa / Getty

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros.′ “Black Adam” opened with an estimated $67 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, handing Dwayne Johnson his biggest box-office weekend as a leading man and launching the D.C. Comics character he spent a decade to bring to the big screen.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

“Black Adam” was a $200-million bid to upset the power balance in a DC Extended Universe dominated by the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman. The $67 million debut fell well shy of that stratosphere, even with the considerable draw of Johnson acting in his first superhero movie. Still, “Black Adam” managed the highest opening weekend since “Thor: Love and Thunder” debuted with $143 million in July.

“Black Adam,” which stars Johnson as an ancient Egyptian summoned to the modern day, was notably hobbled by poor reviews (40% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes). Moviegoers were kinder, giving the film a B+ CinemaScore. It collected $73 million internationally for a $140 million global haul.

“Black Adam” took a circuitous route to reach theaters. The character had originally been planned to launch as a villain in 2019′s “Shazam!” before executives pivoted to give Black Adam a standalone feature. The goofier “Shazam!,” which cost closer to $100 million to make, opened with $53.5 million in ticket sales and wound up an over-achieving success with $366 million worldwide.

The stakes were higher for “Black Adam,” though. While promoting the film, Johnson hasn’t been shy about his desire to follow up “Black Adam” with a showdown with Superman. But whether the receipts for “Black Adam” are enough to warrant that remains unclear. Under new leadership, Warner Bros. is overhauling its approach to DC Comics adaptations.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros., celebrated the results as a personal best for Johnson outside of the “Fast & Furious” films, and a PG-13 film with broad-based appeal that audiences responded to better than critics. Still, it’s a time of transition for Warner Bros.′ reorganizing DC unit as the studio seeks more Marvel-sized successes. Next on tap is “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in March.

“It’s all about making good movies. It’s all about finding the right scripts,” said Goldstein. “Our studio is definitely going through a major revamping of our production leadership and style and approach. I think that we’ll be able to crack this nut. We’re definitely focused in on doing that.”

“Ticket to Paradise,” the Bali-set romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, proved smart counterprogramming. The Universal Pictures release debuted with $16.3 million, well above recent sales for rom-coms, which have struggled in recent years at the box office. The film is already a hit abroad, where it’s been in release for the last month, accruing $80.2 million in ticket sales.

Earlier this month, Universal’s R-rated “Bros,” an LGBTQ milestone in the genre, debuted with a disappointing $4.8 million. “Ticket to Paradise” had a notable advantage in its two stars, and appealed particularly to older audiences; 64% of ticket buyers were 35 and up, the studio said.

“It became an event film for all audiences this weekend but especially for older audiences that can be difficult to get into theaters,” said Jim Orr, head of distribution for Universal. “We all know this is a demographic group that doesn’t exactly run out to see films opening weekend. That gives us great encouragement for the weeks and months ahead.”

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore, noted it was the first weekend with a $65 million opener and more than $100 million in overall domestic ticket sales since July. That was owed largely to star power, he said, in the appeal of both “Ticket to Paradise” and “Black Adam” with Johnson.

“He was the engine that really drove this box office despite some headwinds in terms of the DC brand and this not being as known a character,” said Dergarabedian. “This is a very strong starting point for Dwayne Johnson in the mix of DC Comics. He’s like a box-office supercharger. Forty-percent Rotten Tomatoes, but people just want to see Dwayne Johnson on the big screen because he is bigger than life.”

Last week’s top film, “Halloween Ends,” dropped massively in its second weekend. The Universal horror sequel, which was simultaneously released on Peacock, declined 80% with $8 million. Meanwhile, Paramount Pictures’ “Smile,” continued to defy the typical declines for horror releases. With $8.4 million in its fourth week of release, “Smile” came in third and boosted its overall domestic sales to $84.3 million.

As more acclaimed awards contenders land in theaters, Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin” started its run with one of the best per-theater averages of the year. The Martin McDonagh drama, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, opened with $181,000 in four theaters for a per-theater average of $45,250. For A24, Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun,” starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio as a father and daughter on vacation, also debuted solidly in four theaters, with a $16,589 per-theater average.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Black Adam,” $67 million.

2. “Ticket to Paradise,” $16.3 million.

3. “Smile,” $8.4 million

4. “Halloween Ends,” $8 million.

5. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” $4.2 million.

6. “The Woman King,” $1.9 million.

7. “Terrifier 2,” $1.9 million.

8. “Don’t Worry Darling,” $880,000.

9. “Amsterdam,” $811,000.

10. “Triangle of Sadness,” $600,000.

READ MORE STORIES:

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Cinemablend

Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut

Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Popculture

Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor

Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates 90% Audience Score Amid Low Critics Score: “The Fans Matter Most”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating fans that have praised Black Adam and giving it a high audience score. The DC film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes among moviegoers versus a 39% from movie critics. “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson tweeted. “15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.” After the film opened in theatres, Black Adam scored $67M at the box...
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
ComicBook

No, James Gunn's New DC Studios Role Is Not the 'Death of the Snyderverse'

Filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are now the co-chairs and co-CEOS of DC Studios, the new brand division that will replace DC Films at Warner Bros. Discovery. Not surprisingly, the DC Fandom has erupted before all of the finer details of this new appointment and brand concept have fully shaken out. DC fans loyal to director Zack Snyder's work in the franchise (or the "Sndyerverse" era) have already been taking to social media to declare James Gunn's new job a death knell for the Snyderverse and any hopes of its return.
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on James Gunn's New DC Role

The landscape of superhero movies got shaken up this week, with the first details surrounding the newly-formed DC Studios. The subdivision of Warner Bros. Discovery will be making a more concerted effort to build out movies and TV shows inspired by DC Comics — and at the helm will be The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker's James Gunn and Peter Safran, who have been announced to be co-CEOs. The news was definitely surprising to fans for a lot of reasons, including that Gunn has already had a lengthy tenure at Marvel Studios with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. While speaking to Deadline at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed Gunn's new role, and indicated that he will definitely support whatever Gunn ends up making.
EW.com

The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?. Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.
Variety

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer Shows John Krasinski on the Run

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan — and this time he’s going rogue. Prime Video has released the first trailer for the third season of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” The latest season of the Amazon series shows Krasinski’s case officer on the run, after he becomes wrongly implicated in a conspiracy theory. “If I come in now, a whole lot of people are going to die,” Ryan says in the trailer. He swears that he is “just trying to do the right thing.” Krasinski returns alongside series regulars Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly. The third season sees the cast additions of...
Collider

'Green Lantern' Series to be Redeveloped Around John Stewart at HBO Max as Showrunner Departs

The last few months have been wild for Warner Bros. as the company has seen major shake-ups and changes that include the removal of over 30 animated titles as they make their way to merge of HBO Max and Discovery+, merging Cartoon Network and Warner Animation into a single studio, numerous release date changes for projects in the DCEU, and the recent announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran will serve as co-CEO of DC Studios. The latest change is for the long in development Green Lantern series, as it has been revealed in a new report that the series is set to be redeveloped as a major part of the show's staff steps away from the project.
murphysmultiverse.com

‘Planet of the Apes’ Sequel Adds Five New Cast Members

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes just gained five more inhabitants. Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi have all joined the cast of the upcoming Apes sequel, which is set to begin a new chapter in the decades-long saga. They join the previously announced Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, and Kevin Durand to round out an impressive ensemble. There are currently no details on their roles or, truthfully, the plot of the film, but the latest entry in the franchise is expected to take place in the same universe as Matt Reeves‘ critically-acclaimed trilogy. The Maze Runner‘s Wes Ball will take over directing duties, as Reeves has moved on to his Batman projects.
epicstream.com

WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed

It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick confirms Paramount+ release date

Top Gun: Maverick is giving us an early Christmas present by confirming its Paramount+ release in time for the festive season. Following its record-breaking box office run, the celebrated sequel will arrive on the streaming service in the UK and Ireland on Thursday, December 22. It's unclear if Paramount+ in the US or elsewhere will have a similar date.
wrestlinginc.com

New Poster For Upcoming Dave Bautista Movie Released

The new poster has dropped for Dave Bautista's latest movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery". The latest one sheet, which popped up on the film's official Twitter account, features Bautista in a cheetah print shirt, pink pants, and a fedora hat standing next to his conspicuously posed castmates around a luxurious pool. The movie is centered around billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, and his acquaintances as they vacation on a private island in Greece (via IMDb). But things take a horrifying turn when one of them ends up deceased and a returning Daniel Craig in the role of Detective Benoit Blanc must catch the killer before it's too late. Bautista will star as Duke Cody, a social media star who invites his assistant and girlfriend Whiskey to the island. Rian Johnson is back to direct the murder mystery, which will release exclusively on Netflix on December 23, but not before a limited theatrical run at the end of November.
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

167
Followers
931
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy