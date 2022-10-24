Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants
Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday. He had looked at the district’s financial situation, he said, and there are ample reserves that could pay salaries for those assistants. “I can’t imagine anyone...
nprillinois.org
‘Why not in Springfield?’ Black Chamber leader opens innovation hub for minority entrepreneurs
Dominic Watson can describe his latest community initiative as executive director of The Springfield Project with just one word: access. Watson, who also serves as president of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce, has long envisioned an innovation hub meant to foster minority entrepreneurs. Next month, that vision is finally coming to fruition when Community Access Project (CAP) 1908 is fully up and running in downtown Springfield.
myrewind935.com
Plans for Sangamon Public Health bldg.
Tomorrow (Thurs) morning Sangamon County officials are going to release their plans regarding renovating and expanding the Sangamon County Department of Public Health Building. Officials say the upgraded facility will be a one-stop shop for public health services, community assistance, and job training. It will be hosted by Sangamon County...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/27/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A member of the Illinois State Merit Board has asked an appeals court to override a judge’s decision to allow Attorney General Kwame Raoul to dismiss a lawsuit against a former board employee accused of fraud costing taxpayers more than $500,000. A Sangamon County judge earlier this year granted Raoul’s request, although the lawsuit seeks to recover money allegedly stolen through bogus overtime & worker’s compensation claims made by former ISP Merit Board employee Jenny Thornley. While facing criminal charges for the overtime fraud, Thornley worked for Governor Pritzker’s 2018 campaign.
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
wmay.com
Springfield Casino Proposal Stalled In Committee For Now
A City Council resolution urging Illinois lawmakers to grant Springfield a casino license is on hold, amid concerns about the impact that could have on local bars and restaurants that rely on video gaming to boost their bottom line. Mayor Jim Langfelder has said he wants any casino to emphasize...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Johns Hill students learn what to flush, and what not to flush
Third grade students at Johns Hill Magnet School had a visit on Tuesday from Matthew Patricio, a chemist with the Sanitary Department of Decatur, and during his time with them, he did an experiment to illustrate what should and should not go down the drain. He told them to remember...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
northernpublicradio.org
Political newcomer vying to be the voice in Springfield for growing Latino population in northern Illinois
Campaign leaflets, cookies, and even a baby for Juan Reyes, 50, to pose with were at hand at a recent fundraising event in Rockford for his candidacy. He's running for Illinois Senate in the 34th District as a Republican against Democrat Steve Stadelman. “When they asked me what is my...
tspr.org
Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield
A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
Herald & Review
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
WAND TV
North School in Jacksonville's water main fixed, classes to resume Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - North School closed on Thursday due to a water main break. According to a release from the school, the water main was repaired as of 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. North School plans to return to normal operation on Friday.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Stiffed By AT&T Rep
The Village of South Jacksonville was stood up by a representative of AT&T this past Thursday at their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting. A representative was scheduled to appear at the meeting and give a presentation on possible locations to stick a cellphone tower to deal with the village’s ongoing dead zone problems that also causes trouble for 9-1-1 emergency service calls.
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
myrewind935.com
Jackpot? Nope.
Most aldermen seem inclined to protect local businesses by sitting out any casino sweepstakes in the near future. But after the ongoing Wyndham Hotel discussions and now this, Ald. Ralph Hanauer is frustrated. “it just seems like we don’t have an overall plan on this whole downtown or whatever,” he...
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
Comments / 0