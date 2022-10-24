Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO