Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Illinois Secretary of State candidates tout experience in bids to replace Jesse White
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois will soon have a new Secretary of State for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Longtime legislator Dan Brady of Bloomington says he bided his time until Jesse White retired to run for the office. Brady faces Alexi Giannoulias, a well-financed opponent who is seeking his second statewide office.
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
myrewind935.com
Jackpot? Nope.
Most aldermen seem inclined to protect local businesses by sitting out any casino sweepstakes in the near future. But after the ongoing Wyndham Hotel discussions and now this, Ald. Ralph Hanauer is frustrated. “it just seems like we don’t have an overall plan on this whole downtown or whatever,” he...
myrewind935.com
Plans for Sangamon Public Health bldg.
Tomorrow (Thurs) morning Sangamon County officials are going to release their plans regarding renovating and expanding the Sangamon County Department of Public Health Building. Officials say the upgraded facility will be a one-stop shop for public health services, community assistance, and job training. It will be hosted by Sangamon County...
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
WCIA
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
myrewind935.com
Fentanyl bust in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit, assisted by the Illinois State Police executed a drug search warrant at 1017 South 15th Street in Springfield around 5:00am Thursday morning. The search warrant was obtained after an on-going drug investigation where Detectives with the DIRT unit discovered the resident...
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
newschannel20.com
Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
myrewind935.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
Herald & Review
Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants
Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday. He had looked at the district’s financial situation, he said, and there are ample reserves that could pay salaries for those assistants. “I can’t imagine anyone...
Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
Herald & Review
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
