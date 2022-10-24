Read full article on original website
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
Best of Springfield® 2022 Readers' Poll
Every year, we ask our opinionated readers to tell us about their favorite people, places and things in the Springfield area. Over the decades we’ve been doing this, we’ve continued to tweak both the process and the results issue to try to keep things fresh and interesting, and of course, the votes tend to reflect current trends. In 2020, all 10 of the most popular categories were food-related, perhaps because there wasn’t much else to do. Now, our readers are back to showing their cultured side, with places to see a play or musical, museum and Abraham Lincoln historic site joining perpetually popular categories such as best doughnut, burger and horseshoe. We also add and subtract categories every year based on participation levels and reader feedback. Wondering how all this works? Here are the answers to the most common questions we hear:
Jackpot? Nope.
Most aldermen seem inclined to protect local businesses by sitting out any casino sweepstakes in the near future. But after the ongoing Wyndham Hotel discussions and now this, Ald. Ralph Hanauer is frustrated. “it just seems like we don’t have an overall plan on this whole downtown or whatever,” he...
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
Nikki: “Means test” for SS = cuts
The at-times daily missives between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday. Nikki Budzinski (pictured), a Springfield Democrat, appeared at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters with union members and retirees to say that Regan Deering, a Decatur Republican, wants to reduce benefits to people collecting Social Security. Budzinski said Deering supports means testing for benefits; Budzinski says “means testing” is code for “cutting.”
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
Illinois Secretary of State candidates tout experience in bids to replace Jesse White
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois will soon have a new Secretary of State for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Longtime legislator Dan Brady of Bloomington says he bided his time until Jesse White retired to run for the office. Brady faces Alexi Giannoulias, a well-financed opponent who is seeking his second statewide office.
Plans for Sangamon Public Health bldg.
Tomorrow (Thurs) morning Sangamon County officials are going to release their plans regarding renovating and expanding the Sangamon County Department of Public Health Building. Officials say the upgraded facility will be a one-stop shop for public health services, community assistance, and job training. It will be hosted by Sangamon County...
UPDATE: Route 48 reopened after crash this morning
Update 2:16pm Macon County Sheriff has confirmed on their social media that the road has been cleared and the closed section of Route 48 has reopened. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s office is reporting Route 48 is closed by the Route 51 bypass because of a crash. Around 8:40 a.m. law enforcement […]
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
