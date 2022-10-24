In this episode of the 'In Conversation' podcast, we speak to James Eden, owner of Private White V.C. During the height of the Covid pandemic, Private White V.C. owner James Eden won a government contract to supply PPE for the NHS, turning part of the brand’s Manchester factory in to a working production line to help the cause. The additional specialist equipment that had to be brought in has since been repurposed, and is now making an-ever growing jersey collection, adding to the company’s excellent made in Manchester outerwear.

