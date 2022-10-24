Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana high school football playoffs: IHSAA sectional finals matchups
Class 6A and 5A joined the party Friday night as IHSAA football state tournament hit sectional semifinals. Here is the schedule for next Friday (Nov. 4) as we crown sectional champions. (Hit refresh for updates.) ...
Pacers sharp early in 127-117 victory over Wizards
Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 12 assists and Myles Turner added 27 points to lift the Indiana Pacers to a 127-117 victory over the Washington Wizards
Comments / 0