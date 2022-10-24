ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Met Opera mourns Joe Ancona, dragged to death by subway train

NEW YORK -- A New Jersey man who died after being dragged by the subway in Manhattan has been identified as 20-year-old Joe Ancona. The Metropolitan Opera released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss, saying he was a member of the stage crew and worked in the electric construction shop.  "Joe was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members and the Metropolitan Opera offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the statement continued. Police said Ancona's clothing or backpack became stuck in the door of a southbound 1 train Monday at Columbus Circle, and he was dragged by the train. "While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out

The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27

Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hey Tanusha

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

MTA using private guards at subway entrances to stop fare evasion

NEW YORK -- New York City is bringing back the old idea of cracking down on fare evaders to prevent crime on the subway. The MTA has hired private, unarmed guards to help monitor the subway system, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. The guards will be moving around to different stations on different days to stop turnstile jumping. The idea is to stop a small crime to prevent a more serious one. Transit officials are testing the pilot program at random stations. Unarmed guards are being stationed at turnstiles to prevent people who don't pay from getting into the system. "To intercept people at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote

Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

