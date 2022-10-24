NEW YORK -- A New Jersey man who died after being dragged by the subway in Manhattan has been identified as 20-year-old Joe Ancona. The Metropolitan Opera released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss, saying he was a member of the stage crew and worked in the electric construction shop. "Joe was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members and the Metropolitan Opera offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the statement continued. Police said Ancona's clothing or backpack became stuck in the door of a southbound 1 train Monday at Columbus Circle, and he was dragged by the train. "While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO