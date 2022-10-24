Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
Met Opera mourns Joe Ancona, dragged to death by subway train
NEW YORK -- A New Jersey man who died after being dragged by the subway in Manhattan has been identified as 20-year-old Joe Ancona. The Metropolitan Opera released a statement Tuesday mourning the loss, saying he was a member of the stage crew and worked in the electric construction shop. "Joe was respected and well-liked by his fellow crew members and the Metropolitan Opera offers our deepest condolences to his family and friends," the statement continued. Police said Ancona's clothing or backpack became stuck in the door of a southbound 1 train Monday at Columbus Circle, and he was dragged by the train. "While the investigation is in its earliest stages, it appears this was a terrible accident that did not involve criminal activity. A person on the tracks was hit by a train and our thoughts are with his family, the train operator and riders who witnessed this tragedy. We will get to the cause and learn any lessons that may emerge as there is no higher priority than safety," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement.
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Man is dragged to death by subway train at busy NYC station
A 20-year-old man was dragged to his death by a New York City subway train after his clothing or backpack apparently got stuck in the doors, authorities said.
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Former ‘SNL’ cast member attacked outside NYC comedy club: reports
He was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of a laceration of the face, according to the report.
Man plunges to death from ritzy Central Park South apartment
A man believed to be in his 50s plunged to his death from a luxury Central Park South apartment building early Tuesday.
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight
Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
'Loved By Many': Bergen County Man, 20, Tragically Killed In Manhattan Subway Accident
Shock and sorrow spread with the news that a young Westwood man was accidentally dragged and killed by a subway train at the Columbus Circle station in Manhattan. Joseph Ancona, 20, apparently tried to board a southbound No. 1 train when his clothing got caught in a subway door at the station off 59th Street around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, city police said.
NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
NBC New York
Subway Rider Stabbed Twice Trying to Break Up Fight Between Women in Manhattan
New York City is investigating yet another subway attack Wednesday -- one that left a good Samaritan stabbed twice as the morning rush got underway. It comes days after city and state leaders rolled out a new transit safety plan intended to reassure riders amid an escalating series of violent crimes in the system.
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
Man jumps to death from 5th floor of UES building
A man jumped to his death from an Upper East Side apartment building early Wednesday, police said.
MTA using private guards at subway entrances to stop fare evasion
NEW YORK -- New York City is bringing back the old idea of cracking down on fare evaders to prevent crime on the subway. The MTA has hired private, unarmed guards to help monitor the subway system, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. The guards will be moving around to different stations on different days to stop turnstile jumping. The idea is to stop a small crime to prevent a more serious one. Transit officials are testing the pilot program at random stations. Unarmed guards are being stationed at turnstiles to prevent people who don't pay from getting into the system. "To intercept people at...
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
Eater
In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote
Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
