Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Jonathan Taylor, Terry McLaurin among top buy-low, sell-high candidates heading into Week 8

By Matt Lutovsky
 3 days ago
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
Ravens vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Ravens come alive in second half to send Brady, Bucs to 3-5

The Buccaneers' season hit a new low in Week 7, as the flailing Panthers held them to just three points in what turned into a blowout loss for Tampa. While the Buccaneers' offensive troubles early in the season could've been excused by injuries to key receivers and a few new pieces on the offensive line, it's become a sustained period of struggles without an end in sight - one rarely experienced by a Tom Brady-led team.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 8 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 8, and things don't get easier with injuries piling up and two offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — the Chargers and Chiefs — off for the third bye week of the season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 8 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Best NFL prop bets for every Week 8 game: Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb highlight a receiver-heavy week

The 2022 NFL season has been full of twists and turns, but we've been crushing our bets all season. Our best bets have gone 13-6 over the past two weeks, and our DFS picks have been on fire. Now, it's time to dominate the prop bet market and highlight our favorite player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 8 slate.
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8

This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
Is Mark Andrews playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Buccaneers Week 8 Thursday Night Football (Updated)

Mark Andrews is the consensus top tight end in the Week 8 fantasy TE rankings with Travis Kelce on bye, but a knee injury threatens his availability for Baltimore's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. If Andrews doesn't play, backup Isaiah Likely would be a popular streamer off the waiver wire, but he's far from the only sleeper who Andrews owners should consider. Knowing the latest updates on Andrews' status is crucial ahead of your first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers: Sam Ehlinger, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard among potential breakouts

Most fantasy football owners have settled into their weekly routines by now, and unfortunately, that includes constantly working around injuries and byes. There are only two idle teams this week (Chiefs and Chargers), but the injuries seemingly never stop. That makes our Week 8 sleeper picks all the more important. Plenty of bench stashes and waiver-wire streamers, such as Sam Ehlinger, Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and Parris Campbell, will undoubtedly find their way into start 'em, sit 'em debates this week, and we're here to sort through the pretenders and contenders.
NFL DFS picks Week 8: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With half the fantasy football regular season in the books, the injury bug recently started to rear its ugly head seemingly worse than ever. Many redraft teams are already waving the white flag ahead of Week 8, pushing through solely to set lineups each week. However, DFS allows us the ability to start fresh with new lineups every week! If you develop a knack for plucking out cheap sleepers and under-the-radar value plays, you could become a weekly winner on DraftKings and FanDuel.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger

As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
Why was Frank Clark suspended? Chiefs DE sidelined two games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy

The NFL has suspended Chiefs DE Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Clark's suspension stems from a June 2021 incident in which he was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm. Clark pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon last month. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Michael Thomas, Darren Waller, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 8 fantasy rankings

Michael Thomas, Darren Waller, and Jahan Dotson have all been dealing with their fair share of injuries over the past few weeks, causing fantasy owners to look elsewhere for production at the wide receiver and tight end spots. The status of all three pass-catchers will impact Week 8 fantasy rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, knowing the latest updates is key ahead of your roster moves.
Eagles vs. Steelers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 8

The NFL's last unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0), host their in-state foes, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in a cross-conference matchup (1:00 p.m. ET, CBS). The Eagles look to remain alone in first place in what's been a surprisingly competitive NFC East while the Steelers attempt to get back on track after a close 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
Broncos vs. Jaguars odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 8 game in London

The Broncos and Jaguars meet in London on Sunday morning, marking the third and final U.K. game of the 2022 NFL season. Both teams have 2-5 records, with Jacksonville exceeding expectations following an abysmal 2021 and Denver failing to live up to preseason hype with coach Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for what should be a competitive AFC clash.
