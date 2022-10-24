ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Daniel Webster
3d ago

Thank you Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, We must start at the local level to start to restore confidence in our elections. You both are leading the way. God bless both of you. 🙏🏼

gilavalleycentral.net

Cochise Supervisors change to hand count of select races

BISBEE — Just two days after voting to hand count 100 percent of precinct votes in the Nov. 8 General Election, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors reversed course and will conduct a hand count of a random sampling of ballots cast in a specific manner. The board voted...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots

Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County

BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Container wall construction at border resumes Monday morning

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's administration resumed building its container wall along the Arizona-Mexico border. Construction started in Cochise County Monday morning. The state intends to fill gaps in the border wall south of Sierra Vista. On Monday, the Governor's Office released several photos of the...
ARIZONA STATE
az.gov

Cochise County to Launch “Operation Green Light” in Support of Local Veterans

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Cochise County announced that the court buildings in Old Bisbee and at Colonia De Salud in Sierra Vista would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Janet de Acevedo Macdonald

Come to the Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival in Sonoita

The Empire Ranch Foundation (ERF) Cowboy Festival held Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 2022, in Sonoita, Arizona, is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event celebrating Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival celebrates 21 years in 2022. More than 3,000 visitors come to the ranch yearly for this rain-or-shine event. Guests enjoy history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, and activities for children, along with numerous skilled artisans and speakers Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking, and Western music and entertainment. A $20 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
SONOITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help finding a child who recently went missing. Authorities say six-year-old Ava was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and sandals. Anyone who sees her is...
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

