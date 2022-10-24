Read full article on original website
Daniel Webster
3d ago
Thank you Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, We must start at the local level to start to restore confidence in our elections. You both are leading the way. God bless both of you. 🙏🏼
gilavalleycentral.net
Cochise Supervisors change to hand count of select races
BISBEE — Just two days after voting to hand count 100 percent of precinct votes in the Nov. 8 General Election, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors reversed course and will conduct a hand count of a random sampling of ballots cast in a specific manner. The board voted...
Cochise County voters react to board limiting ballot hand count
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors met today and decided not to move forward with full ballot hand count.
Washington Examiner
Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots
Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
Hobbs sets deadline for Cochise Co. hand count audit to comply with guidelines
Hobbs says Cochise County will need to see that the hand count audit would need to be brought into full legal compliance by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
gilavalleycentral.net
Investigation underway over election threat in Cochise County
BISBEE — Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an elections-related threat made to a county employee. The Sheriff’s Office reports the threat was received via e-mail Saturday, Oct. 22, saying the employee was interfering with the integrity of the county’s elections. The employee does not work for the county’s Elections Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey puts up more stacked containers along border
The latest installation of stacked containers in Cochise County comes after Ducey was told by federal officials to remove the barrier, which sparked a lawsuit by Ducey. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Fronteras Desk
Environmentalists: Shipping container wall in Cochise County will interrupt wildlife crossings
Gov. Doug Ducey’s office is creating another makeshift border wall out of shipping containers. This time along a stretch of federal land in Cochise County that has conservationists concerned. It's a 10-mile border section of rugged Coronado National Forest land, not far from the Coronado National Monument. The Arizona...
KOLD-TV
Cochise County employee receives threat alleging interference with local elections
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday October 22, 2022, a Cochise County Employee who is not employed by the elections department, received a threatening email alleging that she was interfering with the integrity of Cochise County Elections. Within the email,...
ABC 15 News
Container wall construction at border resumes Monday morning
SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's administration resumed building its container wall along the Arizona-Mexico border. Construction started in Cochise County Monday morning. The state intends to fill gaps in the border wall south of Sierra Vista. On Monday, the Governor's Office released several photos of the...
az.gov
Cochise County to Launch “Operation Green Light” in Support of Local Veterans
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Cochise County announced that the court buildings in Old Bisbee and at Colonia De Salud in Sierra Vista would be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
Come to the Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival in Sonoita
The Empire Ranch Foundation (ERF) Cowboy Festival held Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 2022, in Sonoita, Arizona, is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event celebrating Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival celebrates 21 years in 2022. More than 3,000 visitors come to the ranch yearly for this rain-or-shine event. Guests enjoy history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, and activities for children, along with numerous skilled artisans and speakers Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking, and Western music and entertainment. A $20 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes
After flaring tempers reached a fever pitch among actors fighting for tourist dollars, one man faces the courts; another sees a darkness. Meanwhile, a showdown with the law approaches The post Inside the Violent Feud Between Rival Tombstone Reenactment Troupes appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
KOLD-TV
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
KOLD-TV
6-year-old girl missing from Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are asking for help finding a child who recently went missing. Authorities say six-year-old Ava was last seen near Chaparral Loop and Chaparral Drive. She was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and sandals. Anyone who sees her is...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
