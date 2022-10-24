SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL (1-7, 1-4 NE10) at American International College (0-7, 0-4 NE10) Location: Ronald J. Abdow Field (Springfield, Mass.) Southern Connecticut football will travel to Springfield, Mass. to take on American International College on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. at Ronald J. Abdow Field. The Owls head into the weekend with a record of 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the NE10 while American International is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO