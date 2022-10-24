ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuowls.com

SCSU Volleyball Edged By New Haven, 3-1

NEW HAVEN., Conn. - Southern Connecticut volleyball lost to New Haven, 3-1, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Pelz Gymnasium. The Owls dropped to 15-12 overall and 4-6 in the NE10 with the loss while the Chargers improved to 14-10 and 5-4 in conference play. Gabriella Gaibur (Monroe, N.Y.)...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Football Travels To American International On Saturday, Oct. 29

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL (1-7, 1-4 NE10) at American International College (0-7, 0-4 NE10) Location: Ronald J. Abdow Field (Springfield, Mass.) Southern Connecticut football will travel to Springfield, Mass. to take on American International College on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. at Ronald J. Abdow Field. The Owls head into the weekend with a record of 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the NE10 while American International is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
scsuowls.com

SCSU Volleyball Hosts New Haven For Final Home Game

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY VOLLEYBALL (15-11, 4-5 NE10) vs. University of New Haven (13-9, 4-4 NE10) Location: Pelz Gymnasium (New Haven, Conn.) at Molloy University (12-9) Date: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Time: 12 PM. Location: Quealy Gymnasium (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) Live Video | Live Stats. Southern Connecticut will host Northeast...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

No. 4 SCSU Women’s Soccer To Host No. 5 Saint Anselm for NE10 Quarterfinals on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Following a 1-0 loss in rainy and muddy conditions on the road to Saint Anselm from Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Southern Connecticut Women's soccer team clinched the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Northeast 10 Conference Championship Tournament and will rematch Saint Anselm at home on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at Jess Dow Field.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Field Hockey Falls To Bentley, 2-0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Southern Connecticut field hockey lost to Bentley, 2-0, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field. With the loss, Southern dropped to 4-10 overall and 3-7 in the NE10 while Bentley improved to 8-6 overall and 6-3 in conference play. Despite a stellar performance...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Soccer Drops Season Finale, 1-0, At Saint Anselm

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Southern Connecticut women's soccer lost its final regular-season game of the 2022 season, 1-0, at Saint Anselm to drop to 7-6-3 overall and 5-4-3 in Northeast 10 Conference play while Saint Anselm improved to 9-6-1 overall and 5-6-1 in the NE10. Despite the loss, the Owls clinched...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy