Ancient myths of female monsters reimagined in bluegrass concept musical ‘Monstress’ at NYC’s New Ohio Theatre

The latest NYC production in a year filled with Pulitzer Prize-winning shows and the first-ever Broadway revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog is now playing a limited engagement at the John Golden Theatre, on the 20th anniversary of its receipt of the prestigious award in 2002. It weaves a devastating tale of two Black brothers, abandoned by their parents as young teenagers, jilted by their wife and girlfriend, and left with only each other to rely on, as they deal with poverty, work, rejection, racism, and all the emotions they engender, in a comi-tragic two-hander that’s laugh-out-loud absurd until it turns deadly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO