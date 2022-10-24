Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Week 8 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR, TE and kickers
The Sportsnaut Week 8 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 8 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
A two-team bye week is a nice reprieve after last week's four-team bloodbath, but considering the Chiefs and Chargers are the idle squads, fantasy football owners will still have holes in their rosters. As such, a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is crucial. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 8 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Freedman’s Favorites is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Chris Godwin, Michael Pittman, Keenan Allen, Devin Singletary (Week 8)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 8 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
Comments / 0