Gainesville, FL

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia Players to Watch vs Florida

Georgia is coming out of the bye week still holding on to their No. 1 ranking in the polls with an undefeated record. The Bulldogs remain a 22-point favorite over the Gators, which would the largest spread in series history if that number holds. While Georgia has been cruising, the...
ATHENS, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Weapon on campus of Jackson Elementary under investigation

JACKSON — The Butts County School System and Butts County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a student at Jackson Elementary School was found in possession of an unloaded handgun on campus. According to a release from the school system, the school’s administration was notified at about 11:50 a.m....

