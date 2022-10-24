This Battlefield-inspired indie looks like a Teardown FPS, and its free open beta is live now

Sector's Edge, a slick free-to-play indie FPS with fully destructible environments, has officially entered its open beta phase.

The studio behind Sector's Edge is made up of just two brothers determined to deliver "a first person shooter that gets out of the way and lets you enjoy the playstyles you like." And although Vercidium is an undeniably small operation, its debut title already has 25 dedicated server locations, from the US West Coast all the way to Sydney, Australia. This helps to ensure "a stutter-free engine, reliable networking," and "finely tuned hitreg for players with up to 400ms latency."

Gameplay combines the fast-paced, skill-based shooting of Battlefield with the sandbox destruction elements of Ace of Spades, though I was personally reminded of the 2022 action-puzzle game Teardown when watching the gorgeous reveal trailer above. You can strategically dig tunnels to flank enemies, expose your enemies' positions by wrecking their cover structures, and sweep the legs out from big structures to make them crumble to the ground.

Right now, Sector's Edge lets players go head to head using 14 different weapons and 163 attachments, and across 15 maps and four game modes. You can design and customize your own maps and weapons, create custom loadouts, and customize your character.

The game entered its closed beta period about a month ago, at which point it added a staggering amount of new features including raytraced audio, a weapon attachment system, and falling block destruction, which means falling blocks now damage the environment and players and allows for jaw-dropping scenes like this:

(Image credit: Vercidium)

Sector's Edge is now available for everyone to play free of charge over on Steam , but just keep in mind it's still in early access - the developers are expecting a full launch in "a year or two."

