ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Autumnwatch is back! Bake Off goes custard. And more TV gems for tonight

By Lucy Buglass
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nI1sF_0ilHqIfR00

On TV tonight, Autumnwatch helps us say goodbye to summer for good, it's Custard Week on The Great British Bake Off , Louis Theroux interviews Stormzy, and Guillermo Del Toro's anticipated horror series drops on Netflix. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

  • Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
  • Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
  • For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Autumnwatch, 8pm, BBC Two

A silver lining in bidding goodbye to summer is knowing Chris Packham and the gang won’t be far behind! And the heart-warming wildlife stories don’t disappoint in this four-night nature-fest with Chris and Michaela Strachan bringing all the live action from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk.

Planning to showcase their tiny friends in incredible detail (bugs and creepy crawlies, you have been warned!), the duo are hopeful local beavers will make a live appearance. Meanwhile, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke are in Wales investigating one of the country’s biggest bat roosts and whether dolphins have Welsh accents! Continues tomorrow. ★★★★ RF

The Great British Bake Off , 8pm, Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkWQX_0ilHqIfR00

(Image credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions.)

‘Is there such a thing as too much custard?’ asks Noel Fielding of one of the bakers and the response, thankfully, is ‘No!’, because it’s Custard Week! Yes, whether you like it with a skin on, silky smooth or wonderfully wobbly, it’s one of Paul’s ‘favourite things to eat ever!’ so the bakers will need to impress.

For the Signature, they are hoping they won’t get a sinking feeling as they make floating islands, then, there’s a summery Technical where timing and temperatures are everything and a Showstopper involving a set-custard layered gateau. But who will end up a ‘trifle’ peeved when they are sent home?! ★★★★ CC

Jimmy Carr Destroys Art, 9.15pm, Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIdRz_0ilHqIfR00

(Image credit: Channel 4)

‘Cancel culture’ comes under the spotlight in a light-hearted show with a deadly serious intent. With Jimmy Carr acting as ringmaster – and himself no stranger to controversy – all the audience has to do is decide which works of art, and artists, to keep and which to destroy. Where’s the line between artistic freedom of expression and offence? ★★★★ SM

Louis Theroux interviews... Stormzy, 9.15pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpCcM_0ilHqIfR00

(Image credit: BBC)

Louis Theroux gets to know multi-award-winning British rapper, singer and songwriter Stormzy in this new series which also sees him meet Dame Judi Dench, Yungblud, Rita Ora, Bear Grylls and Katherine Ryan. He joins Stormzy on his biggest tour to date and in his recording studio and chats to him in his living room, where the rapper admits he has no idea how to meet women.

Stormzy, who’s known for hits such as Heavy Is the Head and Big for Your Boots , also discusses his incredible career and unwavering faith in God, even taking Louis to his local worship group. ★★★★★ NH

Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix (boxset)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtWPc_0ilHqIfR00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Just in time for a Halloween box set binge, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro brings us this anthology of horror stories, with eight spine-tingling tales about our darkest thoughts and deepest fears. There’s an all-star line-up for the stories, with Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln and F Murray Abraham among the cast. ‘With Cabinet of Curiosities what I’m trying to say is, “Look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time,” ’ says del Toro, who introduces each episode, two of which are released daily. ★★★★ RMC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Gangs of London Season 2 , Sky Atlantic/NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wjtBw_0ilHqIfR00

Sope Dirisu as Elliot in Gangs of London season 2. (Image credit: Nick Briggs/Sky /AMC)

In the second season of this hard-hitting crime drama, we pick up the action one year later to find all is not well with undercover cop Eliot Finch (Sope Dirisu), now working as an assassin for "the investors". Back in London, Alex Dumani ( The Capture ’s Paapa Essiedu) is heading up Dumani Finance, while his sister Shannon (Pippa Bennett-Warner), who grew close to Eliot, is still in jail.

And as we are introduced to a new Algerian gang, it transpires that someone is selling guns without the permission of the people who run the underworld. Waleed Zuaiter joins the cast as the terrifying enforcer Koba. The action scenes are violent but brilliantly choreographed.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Babadook, 12.15am, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghxub_0ilHqIfR00

(Image credit: Film4)

A stunningly good slice of psychological terror from Down Under, with writer-director Jennifer Kent extending her award-winning short film to excellent effect. Essie Davis plays a harried single mother to a demanding six-year-old (Noah Wiseman), coping with the violent death of her husband and a severe lack of funds.

Together they’re cooped up in their dilapidated, creepy house, where a horrifying entity is making its presence felt and pushing through to their the world. To say more would spoil what is a thoroughly intelligent movie about loss and grief, as well as one that will give you a proper fright… ★★★★ NP

Live Sport

  • Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund (kick-off 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30 pm, BBC One

Emmerdale , 7:30 pm, ITV

Hollyoaks , 6.30 pm, Channel 4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Autumnwatch for your weekly dose of wholesome nature programming!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kimberly Menzies Leaves in Tears After Usman Basically Calls Her "Ugly"

Things looked bleak for several toxic couples on the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Kimberly Menzies’ attempt to win over Usman Umar’s mother had blown up in her face. It was not her fault. How could she impress a woman who disapproved before they even met?
Daily Mail

'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral

A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
WhatToWatch

Doc Martin fans obsessed with Chicken the Dog after an emotional finale

The Doc Martin finale certainly packed a lot in, including a health scare for the titular doctor, but fans everywhere have been talking about another star: Chicken the Dog. During the dramatic final episode of Doc Martin season 10, fans were stressed after the aforementioned dog went missing. He's been a newcomer to the show, with James (Elliott Blake) taking a liking to him in particular, to the point where he became the family dog.
Deadline

Spun Gold To “Reimagine” BAFTA Coverage; Sky Grenlights World Cup Hat-Trick; Clarkson’s Farm Season Three; Federation Bhutan Doc – Global Briefs

Spun Gold To “Reimagine” BAFTA Coverage Next year’s BAFTA TV and Film Awards will be “significantly expanded and reimagined” as a new production company, Spun Gold TV, takes the reins. Co-producing alongside BAFTA, Spun Gold has replaced previous producers Done + Dusted and Whizz Kid following a tender process to make the coverage for the next two years. BAFTA said Spun Gold will work with the body to “reimagine and significantly expand the production and format of both events.” Ceremonies will be broadcast as per usual on BBC One and take place live at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Inside Dubai producer...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy