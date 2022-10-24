Autumnwatch is back! Bake Off goes custard. And more TV gems for tonight

On TV tonight, Autumnwatch helps us say goodbye to summer for good, it's Custard Week on The Great British Bake Off , Louis Theroux interviews Stormzy, and Guillermo Del Toro's anticipated horror series drops on Netflix. Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

Autumnwatch, 8pm, BBC Two

A silver lining in bidding goodbye to summer is knowing Chris Packham and the gang won’t be far behind! And the heart-warming wildlife stories don’t disappoint in this four-night nature-fest with Chris and Michaela Strachan bringing all the live action from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk.

Planning to showcase their tiny friends in incredible detail (bugs and creepy crawlies, you have been warned!), the duo are hopeful local beavers will make a live appearance. Meanwhile, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke are in Wales investigating one of the country’s biggest bat roosts and whether dolphins have Welsh accents! Continues tomorrow. ★★★★ RF

The Great British Bake Off , 8pm, Channel 4

(Image credit: Channel 4 / Love Productions.)

‘Is there such a thing as too much custard?’ asks Noel Fielding of one of the bakers and the response, thankfully, is ‘No!’, because it’s Custard Week! Yes, whether you like it with a skin on, silky smooth or wonderfully wobbly, it’s one of Paul’s ‘favourite things to eat ever!’ so the bakers will need to impress.

For the Signature, they are hoping they won’t get a sinking feeling as they make floating islands, then, there’s a summery Technical where timing and temperatures are everything and a Showstopper involving a set-custard layered gateau. But who will end up a ‘trifle’ peeved when they are sent home?! ★★★★ CC

Jimmy Carr Destroys Art, 9.15pm, Channel 4

(Image credit: Channel 4)

‘Cancel culture’ comes under the spotlight in a light-hearted show with a deadly serious intent. With Jimmy Carr acting as ringmaster – and himself no stranger to controversy – all the audience has to do is decide which works of art, and artists, to keep and which to destroy. Where’s the line between artistic freedom of expression and offence? ★★★★ SM

Louis Theroux interviews... Stormzy, 9.15pm, BBC Two

(Image credit: BBC)

Louis Theroux gets to know multi-award-winning British rapper, singer and songwriter Stormzy in this new series which also sees him meet Dame Judi Dench, Yungblud, Rita Ora, Bear Grylls and Katherine Ryan. He joins Stormzy on his biggest tour to date and in his recording studio and chats to him in his living room, where the rapper admits he has no idea how to meet women.

Stormzy, who’s known for hits such as Heavy Is the Head and Big for Your Boots , also discusses his incredible career and unwavering faith in God, even taking Louis to his local worship group. ★★★★★ NH

Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix (boxset)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Just in time for a Halloween box set binge, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro brings us this anthology of horror stories, with eight spine-tingling tales about our darkest thoughts and deepest fears. There’s an all-star line-up for the stories, with Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln and F Murray Abraham among the cast. ‘With Cabinet of Curiosities what I’m trying to say is, “Look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time,” ’ says del Toro, who introduces each episode, two of which are released daily. ★★★★ RMC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Gangs of London Season 2 , Sky Atlantic/NOW

Sope Dirisu as Elliot in Gangs of London season 2. (Image credit: Nick Briggs/Sky /AMC)

In the second season of this hard-hitting crime drama, we pick up the action one year later to find all is not well with undercover cop Eliot Finch (Sope Dirisu), now working as an assassin for "the investors". Back in London, Alex Dumani ( The Capture ’s Paapa Essiedu) is heading up Dumani Finance, while his sister Shannon (Pippa Bennett-Warner), who grew close to Eliot, is still in jail.

And as we are introduced to a new Algerian gang, it transpires that someone is selling guns without the permission of the people who run the underworld. Waleed Zuaiter joins the cast as the terrifying enforcer Koba. The action scenes are violent but brilliantly choreographed.

★★★★ IM

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Babadook, 12.15am, BBC Two

(Image credit: Film4)

A stunningly good slice of psychological terror from Down Under, with writer-director Jennifer Kent extending her award-winning short film to excellent effect. Essie Davis plays a harried single mother to a demanding six-year-old (Noah Wiseman), coping with the violent death of her husband and a severe lack of funds.

Together they’re cooped up in their dilapidated, creepy house, where a horrifying entity is making its presence felt and pushing through to their the world. To say more would spoil what is a thoroughly intelligent movie about loss and grief, as well as one that will give you a proper fright… ★★★★ NP

Live Sport

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund (kick-off 8pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.30 pm, BBC One

Emmerdale , 7:30 pm, ITV

Hollyoaks , 6.30 pm, Channel 4

