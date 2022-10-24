ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar gets a terrifying call!

By Rachel Lucas
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S77WI_0ilHqHmi00

Suki Panesar is terrified she'll go down for murder in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is stunned when Ravi Gulati reveals to her and husband Nish Panesar that Ranveer Gulati's body has been found...

And it's being treated as murder!

When Suki bumps into Eve Unwin and son Kheerat Panesar she blurts out that Ranveer has been found dead.

Suki frets, as she still believes that she killed Ranveer and Ravi helped her cover it up, not realising that Ravi was the one who finished him off .

Nina Gulati is already worried that she's being treated as a suspect in Ranveer's killing. But Suki is also in the hot seat when she's called in by the police to talk about Ranveer's death.

When Ravi also gets a call from the police, Kheerat and Nish are listening in. Meanwhile, Nina insists to Ravi that she won't be taking the fall for Ranveer's death.

Will Ravi Lay the blame at Suki's door?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOC1D_0ilHqHmi00

Ben Mitchell ropes in Mitch Baker and Harvey Monroe to help at the funeral parlour. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Brown is quietly falling apart following his girlfriend Lola Pearce's brain tumour diagnosis. The pressure of trying to hold it together for Lola and her daughter Lexi Pearce is almost unbearable.

When Jay ends up lashing out at Ravi Gulati, Ben Mitchell realises how mush stress he's trying to deal with. He asks Mitch Baker and Harvey Monroe to take over some duties at the funeral parlour to let Jay spend time with Lola in the hospital.

In the hospital, Lola starts to think about what could happen after her surgery, leaving her feeling anxious. Jay visits and tries to be strong for him but she realises how much he's hurting.

Lola sees through Jay's strong act and she tells him it's okay to be scared. The couple share a sweet and loving moment before Lola is wheeled off for her surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wk6GO_0ilHqHmi00

Kat Slater gives Alfie Moon an earful! (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is grateful to Alfie Moon for cheering up her day on Halloween and encouraging her to have some fun.

Feeling pleased with himself, Alfie's day is about to get more fraught however, when he gets an ear bashing from ex Kat Slater!

Kat is fuming with Alfie for letting the twins Bert and Ernie bunk off school to spend the day with him. Putting her foot down, she insists that Alfie will NOT be having the boys over the weekend.

Feeling sorry for Alfie, Linda comes up with a plan to help him see his sons. Will her idea work?

Also, Jean Slater is upset that Harvey Monroe seems to be moving on.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.

Comments / 0

Related
WhatToWatch

Doc Martin fans obsessed with Chicken the Dog after an emotional finale

The Doc Martin finale certainly packed a lot in, including a health scare for the titular doctor, but fans everywhere have been talking about another star: Chicken the Dog. During the dramatic final episode of Doc Martin season 10, fans were stressed after the aforementioned dog went missing. He's been a newcomer to the show, with James (Elliott Blake) taking a liking to him in particular, to the point where he became the family dog.
TheDailyBeast

How Fortune Feimster Found Hope in Her Troll’s ‘Nasty’ Hate

Comedian Fortune Feimster has had an incredibly busy two years. And she put as much of it as she could fit in her new Netflix stand-up special, Good Fortune.In this bonus episode, Feimster returns to the The Last Laugh podcast to discuss moving past her coming-out story in her second Netflix hour, explain why she decided to respond to a particularly “nasty” Instagram message on stage, and share stories from the set of the upcoming action series in which she co-stars with Arnold Schwarzenegger.If Feimster’s first special, Sweet and Salty, was “very much a story of me figuring out who...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy