Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni gets a JOB PROMOTION!

By Simon Timblick
 3 days ago

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is struggling with morning sickness, but determined to keep her pregnancy under wraps for the moment on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Ziggy's boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), is worried about the garage mechanic pushing herself at work.

He reckons she should at least tell her boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) about the baby.

But before Ziggy can find the right time to tell Justin, he unexpectedly offers her a job promotion at Summer Bay Autos!

Justin is going to need Ziggy to step-up now he has taken on extra duties as band manager to Lyrik.

So Ziggy decides to keep quiet about her pregnancy.

Why should becoming a mum possibly sabotage her opportunities?

Ziggy refuses to be held back as a pregnant woman... she deserves it ALL!

It looks like Ziggy has got the situation under control, until she accidentally breathes in some chemical solvent.

Suddenly, Ziggy collapses unconscious on the garage floor...

Xander has been hiding his tattoos and mental torment from the world on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) remains worried about her brother Xander's (Luke Van Os) ongoing mental torment working as a paramedic.

Xander appears to be back on track after sliding into a dark place.

So WHY does he still hide his tattoos from the world?

Will Rose's sisterly concern push Xander to confront his demons?

Are Remi and Bree in danger of getting too close for comfort on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) continue their platonic friendship, with a night in together.

Remi comes clean and admits he lied to Bree about his beach date the other day.

But why is Remi so worried about what Bree thinks about his love life?

She is a married woman, after all.

But as their cosy night in quickly starts to become a bit too cosy, are Remi and Bree in danger of crossing a line together?

Roo remains unaware of the true connection between Marilyn and Heather on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) tries to repair her friendship with Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her dad, Alf (Ray Meagher).

The family has become concerned by Marilyn's recent strange behaviour.

But they are unaware that she's still keeping a BIG secret from them.

New-girl-in-town, Heather Fraser, is really Marilyn's LONG-LOST daughter!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

