ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Home and Away spoilers: Tane Parata looks to the future with Felicity

By Simon Timblick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQqvt_0ilHqF1G00

Is Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) getting broody for a baby on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

On yesterday's episode of the Aussie soap, Tane accidentally discovered Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Dean Thompson's (Patrick O'Connor) pregnancy secret.

So now, gym boss Tane has started to think about a possible future as a family man.

But how will Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) feel about that?

Felicity has never been keen to plan things too far into the future.

Ziggy encourages Tane to be honest with Felicity about his feelings.

So he tries to find the right time to raise the subject, by setting the mood with a romantic time for Felicity.

Over a romantic home-cooked dinner, Tane asks Felicity what their future holds.

How will Felicity react, if Tane drops the b-word?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7u3Q_0ilHqF1G00

Tane wonders what the future holds for him and Felicity on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Heather Fraser (Sofia Nolan) is furious after discovering that John Palmer (Shane Withington) has been snooping into her background.

Heather causes a public scene and loudly warns the Surf Club boss to stay away from her!

After Heather threatens to leave Summer Bay, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) panics and orders her ex-husband, John, to mind his own business and to stay away from Heather...

Having witnessed the drama between John and Heather, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) starts to wonder what's going on.

John warns Nikau that Heather is not who she seems.

Backed into a corner, will Heather come clean and admit to Nikau the REAL reason she has come to the Bay?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faXYH_0ilHqF1G00

Will Heather reveal her true identity to Nikau on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere, the plot thickens when John discovers his car tyres have been SLASHED!

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) reckons someone must have it in for John.

John has his suspicions and storms off to confront someone.

But WHO does he accuse?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lI3O3_0ilHqF1G00

WHO slashed John's tyres on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Comments / 0

Related
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Daily Mail

'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral

A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
WhatToWatch

Doc Martin fans obsessed with Chicken the Dog after an emotional finale

The Doc Martin finale certainly packed a lot in, including a health scare for the titular doctor, but fans everywhere have been talking about another star: Chicken the Dog. During the dramatic final episode of Doc Martin season 10, fans were stressed after the aforementioned dog went missing. He's been a newcomer to the show, with James (Elliott Blake) taking a liking to him in particular, to the point where he became the family dog.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy