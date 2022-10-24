ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman gets Izzie smiling again

By Simon Timblick
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNlvm_0ilHqDFo00

Can Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) get to the bottom of what's going on with troubled teenager, Izzie Torres (guest star Bethan Moore) on Doctors ? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Surgery receptionist Valerie has proved to be a good friend to Izzie in the past.

So as Izzie continues to struggle to settle down in Letherbridge with her dad, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), Valerie may have the SURPRISE solution.

A day of retail therapy always makes things seem better!

Both Zara and colleague Emma Reid (Dido Miles) are surprised when they hear Izzie has got the day off school and is going shopping with Valerie.

What could possibly go wrong?

Valerie is a little worried when Izzie wants to try on some make-up.

However, crafty Izzie informs Valerie that they don't need to buy any make-up... as they can get it for FREE!

Uh-oh.

Is Izzie about to land Valerie in a whole lot of trouble?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jf6R9_0ilHqDFo00

Rob and Gareth go in search of a missing person on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and new cop-on-the-block, PC Gareth Lewis (Samuel Morgan-Davies, who appeared on the most recent run of BBC crime-drama, Hidden ) go in search of a missing person.

John McKillop was last seen at a cashpoint machine on the night of a stabbing.

Rob and Gareth split-up to cover more ground.

But it's not long before their investigation takes an alarming turn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlieD_0ilHqDFo00

WHY is Terry suffering a recuring nightmare on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Andrew Paul, who played PC Dave Quinnan on ITV's The Bill , guest stars on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.

He plays Terry Bedford, whose sleep is being disturbed by a recurring nightmare about a burglary.

Terry visits Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) at the surgery for some repeat medication.

Terry just wants his prescription and tries to brush off the nightmares as nothing.

But Jimmi is determined to get to the bottom of Terry's flashbacks, panic attacks and nightmares another way...

Will the truth be revealed?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VohBH_0ilHqDFo00

Jimmi tries to get to the bottom of Terry's troubles on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Comments / 0

