Doctors spoilers: WHAT does Scarlett Kiernan forget?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) has been stressed-out with money troubles lately on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



When she arrives home on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, she's grateful when her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), makes her a meal.



Scarlett then falls asleep on the sofa.



But later, when she enters the kitchen, she notices a birthday card on the table and realises she has forgotten her dad's birthday!



Luckily, Brian is in a good mood and doesn't make a big deal of it.



The family has had other things to think about recently.



However, Scarlett feels bad and is determined to spend some quality time with her dad.



They both need to boost each other's spirits at the moment!



After getting a day off work, Scarlett and Brian get to spend some daughter-dad time at the local park... complete with slices of birthday cake.



Can Scarlett and Brian temporarily forget about their financial troubles?



WHAT is up with Izzie on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) had a great day out with Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).



But now, the teenager is in a very strange mood.



WHAT is going on?



Izzie's dad, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), is led to believe that she has a stomach bug that is doing the rounds.



At the surgery, he thanks Valerie for spending time with his daughter.



But Valerie thinks it is odd that Izzie has suddenly gone radio silent after they had such a nice time together.



Back at home, Daniel becomes suspicious that there is something else going on with Izzie.



She doesn't seem sick at all!



Izzie tries to avoid Daniel by pretending to do some homework.



But WHY does her phone keep pinging with various notifications?

Ruhma is all dressed-up and ready to go on a date on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) prepares to head out on a date!



Valerie helps the midwife get glammed-up.



But she reckons Ruhma should have a code word just in case the date takes a dodgy turn!



Is Valerie right to worry?

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer