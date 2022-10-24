ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Doctors spoilers: WHAT does Scarlett Kiernan forget?

By Simon Timblick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmrTN_0ilHqAbd00

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) has been stressed-out with money troubles lately on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

When she arrives home on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, she's grateful when her unemployed dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), makes her a meal.

Scarlett then falls asleep on the sofa.

But later, when she enters the kitchen, she notices a birthday card on the table and realises she has forgotten her dad's birthday!

Luckily, Brian is in a good mood and doesn't make a big deal of it.

The family has had other things to think about recently.

However, Scarlett feels bad and is determined to spend some quality time with her dad.

They both need to boost each other's spirits at the moment!

After getting a day off work, Scarlett and Brian get to spend some daughter-dad time at the local park... complete with slices of birthday cake.

Can Scarlett and Brian temporarily forget about their financial troubles?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAuJD_0ilHqAbd00

WHAT is up with Izzie on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) had a great day out with Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).

But now, the teenager is in a very strange mood.

WHAT is going on?

Izzie's dad, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), is led to believe that she has a stomach bug that is doing the rounds.

At the surgery, he thanks Valerie for spending time with his daughter.

But Valerie thinks it is odd that Izzie has suddenly gone radio silent after they had such a nice time together.

Back at home, Daniel becomes suspicious that there is something else going on with Izzie.

She doesn't seem sick at all!

Izzie tries to avoid Daniel by pretending to do some homework.

But WHY does her phone keep pinging with various notifications?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXNKw_0ilHqAbd00

Ruhma is all dressed-up and ready to go on a date on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) prepares to head out on a date!

Valerie helps the midwife get glammed-up.

But she reckons Ruhma should have a code word just in case the date takes a dodgy turn!

Is Valerie right to worry?

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

Comments / 0

Related
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Daily Mail

'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral

A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
WhatToWatch

Doc Martin fans obsessed with Chicken the Dog after an emotional finale

The Doc Martin finale certainly packed a lot in, including a health scare for the titular doctor, but fans everywhere have been talking about another star: Chicken the Dog. During the dramatic final episode of Doc Martin season 10, fans were stressed after the aforementioned dog went missing. He's been a newcomer to the show, with James (Elliott Blake) taking a liking to him in particular, to the point where he became the family dog.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy