Read full article on original website
Related
Overcrowding at Nueces County Jail continues
Because of jail overpopulation, some inmates are held in large holding cells. It is typically not a jail living area, however, inmates are given what they need.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
Lawsuit filed against Nueces County, former medical examiner
A lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of 13 families was filed against Nueces County, former Chief Medical Examiner Adel Shaker and former Deputy Medical Examiner Sandra Lyden.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
Fatal officer-involved shooting near Alice
Police received a call in reference to shots fired in Hebbronville. When officers spotted the suspect's vehicle, the driver sped off and went through several counties.
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
Woman accused of killing motorcyclist in wrong-way Flour Bluff crash in court Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sarah Hoss, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly driving the wrong way down the SPID feeder road near Waldron and killing 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera, appeared in Missy Medary's 347th District Court Wednesday. "Ms. Hoss, there are reasons you are here today," Medary...
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a...
Walmart in Aransas Pass selling expired toddler formula, parent says after child gets sick
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass.
Corpus Christi Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Corpus Christi City Council positions will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election that is fast approaching. Early voting takes begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Troubleshooters: Stray dogs and other animals
One of the most consistent issues in and around Corpus Christi, and the entire Coastal Bend, is stray dogs and other animals attacking other animals and people.
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST. At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
momcollective.com
Best Corpus Christi Neighborhoods for Halloween Decor
I apologize for the long line of mini vans packing the spooky hoods after this…. Now that my twins are a little older, turning 4 in December, they are ALL ABOUT HALLOWEEN. I thought they were last year, but nope – that was just an EYEpeitizer. The twins...
Día de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown Corpus Christi this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Día De Los Muertos street festival in downtown Corpus Christi is back after a two year hiatus. K Space Contemporary and Axis Tattoo are partnering to bring the festival back to downtown after taking two years off due to the pandemic. Día De...
Multiple airlines express interest in coming to Corpus Christi at Vegas trade convention
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Routes World 2022 conference allowed Corpus Christi International Airport Director Kevin Smith to gauge airlines’ interest in bringing routes to the Coastal Bend, and he tells 3NEWS those conversations went very well. Southern Airways Express, as well as JSX – an airline which...
Ingleside HS experiences real life dangers without real life consequences
Arrive Alive toured Ingleside High School to show students, in a simulation, how driving distracted or under the influence can lead to consequences like crashing.
Comments / 0