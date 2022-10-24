ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

southtexascommunitynews.com

Nueces County Jail Population at 102%

NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
KINGSVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

  Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST.   At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
momcollective.com

Best Corpus Christi Neighborhoods for Halloween Decor

I apologize for the long line of mini vans packing the spooky hoods after this…. Now that my twins are a little older, turning 4 in December, they are ALL ABOUT HALLOWEEN. I thought they were last year, but nope – that was just an EYEpeitizer. The twins...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

