Portland, ME

umaine.edu

UMaine faculty present research, Biddle honored at rural education forum

University of Maine associate professor of educational leadership Catharine Biddle was honored with two awards at last week’s National Forum to Advance Rural Education, hosted by the National Rural Education Association in Green Bay, WI. Biddle and colleagues Sara Hartman of Ohio University; J. Kessa Roberts of Southern Methodist University; Sarah Schmitt-Wilson of Montana State University; Erin McHenry-Sorber of West Virginia University; and Pamela Buffington of the Education Development Center received the Best Research Paper Award for the 2022–2027 Rural Education Research Agenda. They also received the Distinguished Service Award for their work developing the agenda.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

UMaine News

UMaine among Princeton Review’s Top 50 Green Colleges nationwide for 2023. The Princeton Review ranked the University of Maine 34 out of its 50 most environmentally responsible higher education institutions in the nation for 2023. UMaine is featured in “The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition,” which...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Lt. William Flagg named UMaine police chief

Lt. William Flagg, whose law enforcement career spans more than three decades, has been appointed director of police and security services/chief of police for the University of Maine. He will serve a two-year appointment. Since December 2021, Flagg has worked as a detective sergeant with the UMaine Police Department. He...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Two facilitation trainings offered through UMaine Hutchinson Center

Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for two facilitation trainings through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program. Building Your Virtual Facilitations Skills, an online program, will be held on Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 from 1–3 p.m. ET. Building Your Virtual Facilitation Skills is designed for people who want to work effectively with virtual groups. One Continuing Education Unit (CEU)/10 contact hours are available through this training. The cost is $225 per person. More information about this virtual program is online.
ORONO, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
umaine.edu

UMaine Extension offers Recipe to Market online workshop Nov. 18

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on Nov. 18. Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program with topics including business basics; an overview of the specialty food industry...
ORONO, ME
Q106.5

These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome

Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
AUBURN, ME
umaine.edu

Chancellor Molloy to hold office hours and town hall Oct. 31

As part of the fall campus tour to the University of Maine Oct. 31, Chancellor Malloy will be hosting office hours, where individuals and small groups of faculty, staff, and students are welcome to come by and share their thoughts, visions, struggles and successes. No appointment necessary. Drop-in office hours...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q 96.1

Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine

Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing

City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Twilite Motel closes after six decades

ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
ELLSWORTH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Lee Auto expands ownership ranks with addition of longtime employee

Lee Auto Malls, Maine’s largest car dealership group by volume, said it has named a new equity partner. Tom Santospago is now the fifth equity partner in the Topsham-based dealership group — and just the third partner not named Lee. Santospago joins a small ownership group made up...
TOPSHAM, ME
Q97.9

Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?

A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
KENNEBUNK, ME

