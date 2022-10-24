Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Related
umaine.edu
UMaine faculty present research, Biddle honored at rural education forum
University of Maine associate professor of educational leadership Catharine Biddle was honored with two awards at last week’s National Forum to Advance Rural Education, hosted by the National Rural Education Association in Green Bay, WI. Biddle and colleagues Sara Hartman of Ohio University; J. Kessa Roberts of Southern Methodist University; Sarah Schmitt-Wilson of Montana State University; Erin McHenry-Sorber of West Virginia University; and Pamela Buffington of the Education Development Center received the Best Research Paper Award for the 2022–2027 Rural Education Research Agenda. They also received the Distinguished Service Award for their work developing the agenda.
umaine.edu
UMaine News
UMaine among Princeton Review’s Top 50 Green Colleges nationwide for 2023. The Princeton Review ranked the University of Maine 34 out of its 50 most environmentally responsible higher education institutions in the nation for 2023. UMaine is featured in “The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition,” which...
umaine.edu
Lt. William Flagg named UMaine police chief
Lt. William Flagg, whose law enforcement career spans more than three decades, has been appointed director of police and security services/chief of police for the University of Maine. He will serve a two-year appointment. Since December 2021, Flagg has worked as a detective sergeant with the UMaine Police Department. He...
umaine.edu
Two facilitation trainings offered through UMaine Hutchinson Center
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for two facilitation trainings through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program. Building Your Virtual Facilitations Skills, an online program, will be held on Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15 from 1–3 p.m. ET. Building Your Virtual Facilitation Skills is designed for people who want to work effectively with virtual groups. One Continuing Education Unit (CEU)/10 contact hours are available through this training. The cost is $225 per person. More information about this virtual program is online.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension offers Recipe to Market online workshop Nov. 18
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on Nov. 18. Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program with topics including business basics; an overview of the specialty food industry...
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome
Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
umaine.edu
Chancellor Molloy to hold office hours and town hall Oct. 31
As part of the fall campus tour to the University of Maine Oct. 31, Chancellor Malloy will be hosting office hours, where individuals and small groups of faculty, staff, and students are welcome to come by and share their thoughts, visions, struggles and successes. No appointment necessary. Drop-in office hours...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
mainepublic.org
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
Ellsworth American
Twilite Motel closes after six decades
ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
mainebiz.biz
Lee Auto expands ownership ranks with addition of longtime employee
Lee Auto Malls, Maine’s largest car dealership group by volume, said it has named a new equity partner. Tom Santospago is now the fifth equity partner in the Topsham-based dealership group — and just the third partner not named Lee. Santospago joins a small ownership group made up...
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
wabi.tv
Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Maine High School Student Dragged For Half a Mile Down The Road Behind Classmate’s Car
A Maine high school student was dragged for more than half a mile behind a car on Monday afternoon. WGME 13 reported that a high school student from South Portland was being dropped off at his home after school by another student before the incident occured. After the boy got...
Family of Freeport teen who died releases statement ahead of memorial
FREEPORT, Maine — The family of a Freeport teenager who died in September released a statement thanking law enforcement and the community for all their help during the frantic five-day search for Theo Ferrara ahead of his celebration of life Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Per a memorial website, Theo’s...
Comments / 0