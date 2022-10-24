ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move

Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Animal Care Society holding adoption special

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yellow caution tape and black ash now covers a playground at a local elementary school. Janitors discovered the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on fire Wednesday night. The fire is still under investigation but it appears it was set intentionally. The playground is mostly metal but...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever

When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
Louisville, KY

