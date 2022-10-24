Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Primary care physician at Norton Healthcare planning to climb Mt. Everest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A primary care physician at Norton Healthcare is taking his talents to new heights. Literally. Dr. Victor J. Shpilberg is about to take a dangerous journey to the top of Mt. Everest -- a summit that has been reached by little more than 6,000 people in the world.
wdrb.com
Brew & Sip Coffee Bar hosting stroke awareness event led by doctor who survived 'massive stroke'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local stroke survivor is using her near death experience to help save lives. In January 2019, Dr. Christine Cosby-Gaither suffered a massive stroke and spent several months in rehab. "I was given a 5% chance of living," Cosby-Gaither said. On Saturday, Cosby-Gaither is hosting the...
wdrb.com
'Highly concerning' l UofL researchers find that e-cigarettes' cause cardiac arrhythmias
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study by researchers at University of Louisville found that e-cigarettes aerosols can cause heart arrhythmias in animals. The study, which was published in Nature Communications, found that the effects of e-cigarettes' could cause sudden cardiac arrest or increase the risk for ventricular fibrillation. Researchers...
Wave 3
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move
Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
Wave 3
Animal Care Society holding adoption special
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
wdrb.com
Blue Lick Elementary playground set on fire overnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yellow caution tape and black ash now covers a playground at a local elementary school. Janitors discovered the playground at Blue Lick Elementary on fire Wednesday night. The fire is still under investigation but it appears it was set intentionally. The playground is mostly metal but...
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Louisville's tiniest babies dress up in costumes for 1st Halloween at Norton's NICU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are no tricks-- only treats for NICU babies showing off their first Halloween costumes. In a release, Norton Women & Children's Hospital shared photos of the tiniest babies in the neonatal intensive care unit dressed up for the holidays. Among the adorable costumes are a...
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
Man attacked in downtown Louisville ‘expected to make full recovery,’ family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An El Paso man has been released from the University of Louisville Hospital following an unprovoked attack downtown earlier this week. Oscar Sanchez, a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, was in Louisville attending a conference at Fourth Street Live! when he was attacked, his family says.
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital employee celebrated for 70 years of service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special employee at UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital was surprised for her years of service on Wednesday. Shirley Druien started working at the hospital when she was just 15 years old. She has worked as a lab assistant, handling paperwork, and sometimes works in...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
b969fm.com
Two suspects named in case of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana
UPDATE (October 27, 2022):. SELLERSBURG, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana police have identified a boy who was found dead inside a suitcase and named two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother. The body of five-year-old Cairo Jordan was discovered inside a suitcase in a wooded area in...
wdrb.com
No winner! Powerball jackpot soars for Saturday's drawing to fifth largest in US history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing. The numbers drawn were: 19-36-37-46-56-24. No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug....
WLKY.com
Orionid meteor shower: Why this week could be great for viewing around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The famous Halley’s Comet brings Earth an annual light show each fall season called the Orionid meteor shower. Space debris and dust from the comet's trail is what causes each shooting star. The Orionids get their name from where they come from. The meteors radiate...
leoweekly.com
Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever
When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
Wave 3
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
WLWT 5
Kentucky school district gets $20M donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations.
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge project officials release tentative schedule of closures for remainder of year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project have released a schedule of bridge closures for the remainder of the year. Two weekend closures will happen on eastbound Interstate 64 in November. The first will happen from Friday, Nov. 11 through Monday, Nov. 14. The second will happen the following weekend, Friday, Nov. 18 through Monday, Nov. 21.
