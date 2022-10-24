ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

5th Ward ald. candidate Gray found liable for not paying workers on mayoral campaign he managed

By Aaron Gettinger, staff writer
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Mayoral election fight spills into Chicago City Council meeting

Mayoral politics spilled over onto the City Council floor Wednesday after members resoundingly rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th).
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suspended attorney Joel Brodsky files to run for alderman

CHICAGO — The lawyer who rocketed to national fame representing cop turned convicted killer Drew Peterson has his sights set on a new job: Chicago alderman. Joel Brodsky tells WGN if he wins a seat on the city council – and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is re-elected – his goal will be to “make her political […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral allies block CTA oversight ordinance, Lightfoot denies it was a power move

It was an interesting day for transportation issues at City Hall, to say the least. This morning in advance of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget address, a couple dozen people showed up for Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s City Council Bike Jam, blocking traffic in front of the municipal headquarters. The purpose was to call attention to the need for a citywide network of bike-priority streets, something several alders voiced support for during Monday’s Chicago Department of Transportation budget hearing. “Our city doesn’t need more car-centric infrastructure or piecemeal improvements,” the group tweeted prior to the blockade. “Our city needs elected official with the vision and will to give us a Bike Grid. We DEMAND it.”
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Improved finances poised to bring end to state takeover of Gary schools

An end to state control of the Gary Community School Corp. may come about in the next two years. The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB), which has overseen the school district's transformation from financial disaster to fiscal stability, signaled Tuesday that its work soon could be finished. DUAB approved...
GARY, IN
blockclubchicago.org

233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Jennifer Geer

Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating Bailey

FiveThirtyEight ran their model 40,000 times, and Pritzker won every 99 out of 100. Image by StormBo, CC BY-SA 4.0 cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago many things, among them, "a hellhole" and "an unruly child." Despite that, he has recently been living in the former John Hancock Center as he said, to "immerse" himself "in the culture."
CHICAGO, IL
ValueWalk

Guaranteed Monthly Checks From Cook County: When To Expect The Payment

Cook County, Illinois, is working on a pilot program that will provide guaranteed income to some residents. Under the program, selected residents will get $500 guaranteed monthly checks from Cook County. October 21, the last date to apply for the program, has already passed. If you applied before the deadline,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Shatonya Johnson named Oak Park police chief

Interim Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Johnson is now Police Chief Shatonya Johnson. The Village of Oak Park announced in an Oct. 25 news release that Village Manager Kevin Jackson has promoted Johnson to the role permanently, after carrying out a “comprehensive national search.”. Johnson is the first female...
OAK PARK, IL
Hyde Park Herald

King, no drones in CPD

I was appalled to read that Alderwoman King, if elected mayor, is considering using drones to chase down suspected criminals on the streets of Chicago. This plan better resembles a grim sci-fi novel's plot than a desirable policy proposal. I agree that the rise in crime Chicago has seen since...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy