5th Ward ald. candidate Gray found liable for not paying workers on mayoral campaign he managed

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral election fight spills into Chicago City Council meeting
Mayoral politics spilled over onto the City Council floor Wednesday after members resoundingly rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th).
Suspended attorney Joel Brodsky files to run for alderman
CHICAGO — The lawyer who rocketed to national fame representing cop turned convicted killer Drew Peterson has his sights set on a new job: Chicago alderman. Joel Brodsky tells WGN if he wins a seat on the city council – and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is re-elected – his goal will be to “make her political […]
Mayor orders city to spend 50% of advertising dollars on community media outlets
Chicago municipal departments will spend half of their total print, digital and broadcasting advertising budgets on community media outlets under an executive order from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The Chicago Independent Media Alliance (CIMA) of 62 media organizations, lobbied for the order. It follows a similar 2019 executive order by former...
Migrants bused to Chicago will not be housed in vacant elementary school, says mayor
It's she-said, she-said with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) about a plan to house hundreds of migrants bused to Chicago from Texas at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School building in Woodlawn. In an email to constituents on Monday, the alderwoman wrote that she learned at an Oct....
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayoral allies block CTA oversight ordinance, Lightfoot denies it was a power move
It was an interesting day for transportation issues at City Hall, to say the least. This morning in advance of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget address, a couple dozen people showed up for Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s City Council Bike Jam, blocking traffic in front of the municipal headquarters. The purpose was to call attention to the need for a citywide network of bike-priority streets, something several alders voiced support for during Monday’s Chicago Department of Transportation budget hearing. “Our city doesn’t need more car-centric infrastructure or piecemeal improvements,” the group tweeted prior to the blockade. “Our city needs elected official with the vision and will to give us a Bike Grid. We DEMAND it.”
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Orland Park mayor warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
CHICAGO - Crime in Illinois could "spiral out of control" after a new law overhauling the state's criminal justice system goes into effect in January, the mayor of a Chicago suburb said. "When I said that this is the most dangerous law I've ever seen, I believe that," said Orland...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman pushing to force CTA president to testify on transit safety, service
CHICAGO - The embattled CTA president, Dorval Carter Jr., may soon be compelled to make quarterly appearances before the Chicago City Council — or risk losing city funding. Carter has repeatedly ignored summons by the city’s Transportation Committee to testify on safety and service issues on the CTA.
Alders could withhold CTA funding if leadership ignores City Council, proposal says
Several Chicago alderpersons, including Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said they want Chicago Transit Authority leaders to appear before the City Council more often, as the transit agency deals with several issues facing bus and train riders.
South Side charter school asks Mayor Lightfoot to step in as CPS takeover vote looms
CHICAGO — The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote on whether or not CPS will take over two South Side charter schools Wednesday. Urban Prep Academy’s Englewood and Bronzeville campuses are the two charter schools in question. Faculty and parents held a meeting at Urban Prep’s Englewood campus Tuesday afternoon to demand Mayor […]
warricknews.com
Improved finances poised to bring end to state takeover of Gary schools
An end to state control of the Gary Community School Corp. may come about in the next two years. The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB), which has overseen the school district's transformation from financial disaster to fiscal stability, signaled Tuesday that its work soon could be finished. DUAB approved...
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Chicago area homeowners are facing a property tax refund nightmare as payments were delayed by months, and are now not due until December. Credit: Franck Reporter (Getty Images)
blockclubchicago.org
233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program
CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating Bailey
FiveThirtyEight ran their model 40,000 times, and Pritzker won every 99 out of 100. Image by StormBo, CC BY-SA 4.0 cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago many things, among them, "a hellhole" and "an unruly child." Despite that, he has recently been living in the former John Hancock Center as he said, to "immerse" himself "in the culture."
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Monthly Checks From Cook County: When To Expect The Payment
Cook County, Illinois, is working on a pilot program that will provide guaranteed income to some residents. Under the program, selected residents will get $500 guaranteed monthly checks from Cook County. October 21, the last date to apply for the program, has already passed. If you applied before the deadline,...
oakpark.com
Shatonya Johnson named Oak Park police chief
Interim Oak Park Police Chief Shatonya Johnson is now Police Chief Shatonya Johnson. The Village of Oak Park announced in an Oct. 25 news release that Village Manager Kevin Jackson has promoted Johnson to the role permanently, after carrying out a “comprehensive national search.”. Johnson is the first female...
King, no drones in CPD
I was appalled to read that Alderwoman King, if elected mayor, is considering using drones to chase down suspected criminals on the streets of Chicago. This plan better resembles a grim sci-fi novel's plot than a desirable policy proposal. I agree that the rise in crime Chicago has seen since...
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
DuPage County Board approves $5M property tax break
The DuPage County Board Tuesday approved a $5 million property tax abatement.
Watchdog: CPD Overlooked Evidence While Investigating Cop's Ties to Proud Boys
The city’s top watchdog says the Chicago Police Department overlooked incriminating evidence while looking into an officer’s ties to the far-right Proud Boys, and failed to consider whether he should be fired for lying to investigators. Officer Robert Bakker’s relationship with members of the Proud Boys ultimately resulted...
blockclubchicago.org
After Rejecting Claims Of Environmental Racism, City Moves To Settle Civil Rights Complaint With Feds
EAST SIDE — In an about-face, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration is attempting to settle claims Chicago discriminated against Black and Brown residents by moving polluters into their neighborhoods. Southeast Siders filed a complaint with federal housing officials in 2020, alleging decades of racist city policies pushed polluters into...
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0