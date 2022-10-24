Read full article on original website
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
NASDAQ
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval
Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in the national election coming up on November 8, and it’s a recipe for trouble.
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
7 Analyst Favorite ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chip Stocks With 4% and Higher Dividends
For nervous and frustrated investors looking for a safe harbor in a rough fourth quarter, these seven blue chip stocks offer a degree of safety and some tempting dividends, which can really help with the total return potential.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield
Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks.
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Comcast Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Rallying Today
Comcast is on its way back up after positive earnings news. Though the company is likely to suffer in the upcoming downturn, it still makes a good buy for when the recovery begins. For telecom giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), the latest earnings report proved a catalyst for huge gains. The...
3 Stocks to Hedge Against Inflation
Despite the Fed's aggressive rate hikes to slow consumer spending and tame inflation, rising prices show no signs of slowing down. Food stocks tend to fare better than others amid...
tipranks.com
Why is EDU Stock Up Today?
Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) are surging today, as the stock is up almost 30%. This can be attributed to its earnings report for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.48, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.33 per share.
tipranks.com
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM) is Worth Considering
TSM shares have been under heavy pressure over the past year as the company is facing risks on multiple fronts. That said, TSM’s qualities remain robust, while its most recent results came in very strong. At its current price levels, TSM stock is historically very cheap. It’s been a...
tipranks.com
General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posted a Huge Q3 Loss; Now What?
General Electric reported mixed third-quarter results, marred by the poor performance of the renewable energy segment. The company is undertaking a restructuring plan to curb the pressure from the segment. American multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffered huge losses in its renewable energy business in the third quarter. To address...
tipranks.com
PM, STZ, or IIPR: Which is the Most Tempting Sin Stock for Wall Street?
Ethical investors tend to stay away from sin stocks as they feel that these companies capitalize on human vices and weaknesses. That said, certain sin stocks have strong fundamentals and lucrative growth prospects. We will discuss three such sin stocks and pick the one with the highest upside potential. Stubbornly...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Mixed on Muddled Earnings and Econ Data
Stocks closed mixed Thursday in a seesaw session driven by conflicting corporate earnings reports and a cloudy picture on the health of the U.S. economy. Strong earnings from Caterpillar (CAT (opens in new tab), +7.8%) helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average end the day in the green, rising 0.6% to close at 32,036. But a disappointing revenue forecast from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META (opens in new tab), -24.6%) after Wednesday's close weighed on the Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index slumped 1.6% to finish at 10,792. The broader S&P 500, meanwhile, somewhat split the difference, closing off 0.6% at 3,807.
