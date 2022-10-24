ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?

 3 days ago
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.

Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman’s First Wife?

Usman debuted his love story with his first wife, Lisa Robinson (née Hamme) during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which debuted in February 2020. The pair initially met online and after Usman proposed, Lisa planned to travel to Nigeria to meet him for the first time. While the international flames narrowly made it down the aisle during the series, they split in May 2020.

Why Did Usman Split From His First Wife Lisa?

Following their split, Lisa alleged that Usman “used” her to gain exposure for his music.

“He married me just to be on a TV show that people would recognize his name to sell his music,” she told fans via Instagram in June 2020. “You have humiliated yourself, me, my daughter, your siblings, your friends. You are nothing more than a scammer.”

Her rep, Rocco Straz, shared details of their split in an exclusive statement to In Touch later that month. “Lisa had enough of Usman with the disrespect and lies,” her rep explained. “Usman went Live [to] humiliate his wife, saying that she tried to poison herself if he didn’t marry her. Usman also stated that he was with Lisa because he feels bad. A lot of fans always questioned his [intentions], and he’s just proving them correct.”

An insider close to Usman denied Lisa’s claims that he used her to In Touch. “SojaBoy is not a scammer,” the source said at the time. “I’m very sure [he] is living [a] better life [than] Lisa.”

When Did Usman Divorce His First Wife?

In December 2021, the “Zara” artist exclusively told In Touch that he served his ex with divorce papers.

“Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn’t want to] accept it,” the reality TV star explained at the time. “My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce, but she yelled at him and cut the call.”

Usman confirmed they had since legalized their divorce during his debut on season 5 of the spinoff in December 2022.

“I won’t let anything stand in the way of being successful, which is part of the reason why I am recently divorced,” SojaBoy explained during the episode. “Three years ago, I met my ex-wife online. She’s like 20 years older than me and she was American. But her controlling nature affected my career. Things started falling apart and then we get divorced because we are not happy together. And now I am single, but maybe not for long.”

What Does Lisa Think of Kimberly and Usman?

The Pennsylvania native has not held back on her criticism of her ex and his new relationship.

“The difference between Kim and I is that I was in a relationship with Usman prior to the show. I met his family via video chat,” Lisa exclusively told In Touch in February 2022. “And the reason that we proceeded is because I was in love with him, and I thought he was [going to] be my forever. Well, that turned out to be a big mistake.”

She also speculated the Nigerian artist returned to the long-running series for his music career, not his love of Kimberly.

“As far as Usman coming back on the show with Kimberly, I do believe it’s a fraud,” she went on. “He’s back on, so TLC would do the video, ‘Zara.’ Has nothing to do with Kim.”

In his own statement to In Touch, SojaBoy slammed Lisa’s claims about his storyline with Kim being fake, saying that it’s “obvious this has harmed her so [badly].”

“I wish her the best even though I know best is not her option,” he continued. “I’m busy counting my blessings and I’m happy with my queen Kimberllllllly, so I [have] no time to waste. At [the] end, I want to say thanks to our audience, me and my Queen Kimberllllllly and keep on watching.”

Did Usman’s Ex-Wife Remarry?

Lisa went on to marry her new husband, Tracey Robinson, in April 2021, after initially meeting in the fifth grade. The pair reconnected and started a romance in September 2020.

“He proposed twice to me and with COVID, things got pushed back,” the TLC personality exclusively told In Touch in May 2021. “The contract kept pushing things back and I talked with my manager and Tracey, and we decided we were going to the altar straight to get married because we could not wait anymore.”

